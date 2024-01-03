en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Frank Clark’s Release Sparks Advocacy for his Return to Chiefs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 pm EST
Frank Clark’s Release Sparks Advocacy for his Return to Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to release former Kansas City Chiefs player, Frank Clark, after a brief tenure with the team. Clark, who joined the Denver Broncos earlier in the 2023 season, was also let go after participating in only two games. However, it is Clark’s impressive postseason history with the Chiefs that have fans and fellow team members advocating for his return.

Clark’s Postseason Prowess

Despite his limited playtime this year, Frank Clark has a remarkable track record when it comes to the postseason. He recorded a total of 10 1/2 sacks in 12 playoff games with the Chiefs, playing a pivotal role in securing two Super Bowl victories for the team. His contributions on the field have left a lasting impression, making his release from the Seahawks a point of contention among fans.

Chiefs’ Defensive Lineman Advocates for Clark’s Return

Among those expressing disappointment at Clark’s release is Chiefs defensive lineman, Chris Jones. Jones took to social media to publicly express his wish for the Chiefs to re-sign Clark for the team’s playoff run. His hopes for Clark’s return to the Chiefs were first made apparent when the Broncos intended to release him. Jones’ advocacy reflects the respect and recognition Clark has earned for his past performances.

Uncertainty Surrounds Clark’s Return to Chiefs

Despite the expressed wishes of team members and fans, the return of Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs remains uncertain. The Chiefs did not sign him following his release from the Broncos and now from the Seahawks as well, leaving Clark’s NFL future hanging in the balance. As the playoffs approach, only time will tell if Clark will once again don the Chiefs’ colors and contribute his postseason prowess to the team’s success.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
28 seconds ago
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
It’s the dawn of a competitive clash as Liverpool and Arsenal prepare to lock horns in the third round of the FA Cup. This highly-anticipated match is set to unfold at London’s Emirates Stadium, with kickoff slated for 4:30 pm on Sunday. Fans can catch the live action on BBC1, Premier Sports 1, or via
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
33 mins ago
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
34 mins ago
Aston Villa's Rich Football History: A Beacon Through the Challenges
LSU Board Fails to Dismiss Sex Discrimination Lawsuit: A Wake-Up Call for Educational Institutions
22 mins ago
LSU Board Fails to Dismiss Sex Discrimination Lawsuit: A Wake-Up Call for Educational Institutions
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
29 mins ago
Bristol City Signs Promising Irish Talent, Adam Murphy
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
30 mins ago
Keane Lewis-Potter: Brentford's Beacon of Hope Amid Injury Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
12 seconds
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
23 seconds
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
25 seconds
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
27 seconds
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
28 seconds
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
38 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
39 seconds
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
1 min
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
2 mins
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app