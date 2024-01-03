Frank Clark’s Release Sparks Advocacy for his Return to Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks have made the decision to release former Kansas City Chiefs player, Frank Clark, after a brief tenure with the team. Clark, who joined the Denver Broncos earlier in the 2023 season, was also let go after participating in only two games. However, it is Clark’s impressive postseason history with the Chiefs that have fans and fellow team members advocating for his return.

Clark’s Postseason Prowess

Despite his limited playtime this year, Frank Clark has a remarkable track record when it comes to the postseason. He recorded a total of 10 1/2 sacks in 12 playoff games with the Chiefs, playing a pivotal role in securing two Super Bowl victories for the team. His contributions on the field have left a lasting impression, making his release from the Seahawks a point of contention among fans.

Chiefs’ Defensive Lineman Advocates for Clark’s Return

Among those expressing disappointment at Clark’s release is Chiefs defensive lineman, Chris Jones. Jones took to social media to publicly express his wish for the Chiefs to re-sign Clark for the team’s playoff run. His hopes for Clark’s return to the Chiefs were first made apparent when the Broncos intended to release him. Jones’ advocacy reflects the respect and recognition Clark has earned for his past performances.

Uncertainty Surrounds Clark’s Return to Chiefs

Despite the expressed wishes of team members and fans, the return of Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs remains uncertain. The Chiefs did not sign him following his release from the Broncos and now from the Seahawks as well, leaving Clark’s NFL future hanging in the balance. As the playoffs approach, only time will tell if Clark will once again don the Chiefs’ colors and contribute his postseason prowess to the team’s success.