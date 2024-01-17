Francisco 'Chico' Fernandes: From Milestone Match to Béziers' Potential Record Equalizer

When Francisco Fernandes, widely acknowledged as Chico, steps onto the field for his 300th match with Béziers against Provence Rugby, it will be more than just a personal milestone. The game will signify the culmination of the 38-year-old’s journey with the team, while also marking a pivotal moment in Béziers' pursuit of their record-equalling seventh consecutive win.

Chico: A Pillar of Béziers

Despite his age, Chico embodies the relentless spirit of a much younger player. His unwavering determination and enthusiasm have perpetually been at the forefront of Béziers' tactical play. His return to the team, coupled with scrum-half Samuel Marques and winger Raffaele Costa-Storti, has revitalized Béziers, propelling them to third in the standings.

Stakes High for High-Profile Clash

The upcoming clash against Provence Rugby, currently second in the standings, looms large. For Chico, it's an opportunity to further etch his name in the annals of Béziers' history. For Béziers, it's a chance to equal a record set by Pau, while continuing their ascension in the rankings.

Team Unity and Self-Reliance: Fernandes' Mantras

While Chico celebrates the newfound energy and unity within the team, he also stresses the importance of individual responsibility. Cautious of the pitfalls of overconfidence, he warns his teammates about its potential to derail their ongoing pursuit of excellence. Yet, he remains optimistic about their collective work ethic and the promising path ahead.