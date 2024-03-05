Francis Ngannou's Quest for Dual Champion Status Begins with Anthony Joshua Clash in Riyadh

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is set to embark on a historic quest as he faces Anthony Joshua in a high-stakes boxing match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event marks the beginning of Ngannou's ambitious journey to become the first fighter to hold both the UFC heavyweight title and the WBC heavyweight boxing title. The matchup between Ngannou and Joshua, a former unified heavyweight boxing champion, is not only a clash of titans but also a pivotal moment that could redefine combat sports history.

From Octagon to Ring: Ngannou's Transition

Ngannou's transition from the UFC to professional boxing has captivated the sports world. With a reputation for possessing one of the most powerful punches in MMA history, Ngannou's move to boxing is seen by many as a natural progression. Despite his limited experience in professional boxing, Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury showed glimpses of promise. His upcoming fight against Joshua is viewed as a critical test of his boxing prowess and a potential stepping stone towards a title shot against either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk later this year. More details on the matchup can be found here.

Debates and Perspectives

The anticipation surrounding Ngannou's boxing career has sparked a wide range of opinions. Coach Dewey Cooper believes that victory over Joshua and a future win against a top heavyweight boxer like Fury or Usyk could cement Ngannou's legacy as the "baddest man on the planet." However, retired UFC fighter Chael Sonnen offers a contrasting viewpoint, suggesting that the title of "baddest" could just as easily belong to champions in wrestling or grappling disciplines. Sonnen's skepticism highlights the ongoing debate about the relative merits of striking versus grappling and the criteria for being considered the top combat sports athlete.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite the excitement, Ngannou faces considerable challenges. His fight against Joshua is not only a test of skill but also a significant moment in his career trajectory. Questions about his decision not to fight Jon Jones in the UFC and his ability to compete against top-level boxers linger. Yet, Ngannou remains confident, seeing the fight against Joshua as an opportunity to defy odds and advance his claim for a historic title. Joshua, on his end, acknowledges Ngannou's power and threat, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown in Riyadh. Read more about Ngannou's boxing switch here.

As Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua prepare to face off in Riyadh, the combat sports world watches with bated breath. This fight is more than just a contest between two champions; it's a pivotal moment that could redefine the boundaries between MMA and boxing. Ngannou's pursuit of dual champion status is a testament to his ambition and the evolving landscape of combat sports. Whether he will succeed in his quest remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the path to becoming the "baddest man on the planet" is fraught with challenges, and only the truly exceptional will rise to the occasion.