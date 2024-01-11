en English
Africa

Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Professional Fighters League (PFL) CEO Peter Murray has voiced his conviction that Francis Ngannou, former UFC heavyweight champion, will make a triumphant return to the mixed martial arts (MMA) combat in 2024. This announcement comes ahead of Ngannou’s upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua, a two-time world heavyweight boxing champion. The boxing bout is scheduled to take place on March 8, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

From Boxing Ring to MMA Cage

Ngannou, who presently holds a boxing record of 0-1, is returning to the ring following his near-victorious performance against WBC champion Tyson Fury. However, irrespective of the outcome of the Joshua fight, Murray foresees a shift back to MMA for Ngannou. The former UFC champion is touted to make his return to the PFL, where he is expected to make a splash in the super fights division.

PFL Africa: A New Chapter

Amid the anticipation for Ngannou’s comeback, Murray has also unveiled plans for the launch of PFL Africa in 2025. In these plans, Ngannou is not just a competitor but a key figure in the leadership. He is slated to take on the role of chairman in this new expansion.

A Pathway to Global Success

PFL Africa aims to be more than just another league. It is envisioned as a platform for athletes across the continent to compete professionally without the need to leave Africa. By doing so, it offers these athletes a pathway to achieve global championship success. While Ngannou has not made any formal commitment for 2024, Murray remains confident that the PFL will continue to be Ngannou’s choice of arena for his MMA career.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

