Francis Howell Central Defeats Undefeated Francis Howell in GAC South Division Showdown

In a thrilling display of skill and tenacity, the girls’ basketball team of Francis Howell Central carved out a significant victory over the previously undefeated Francis Howell team, securing a 33-30 win. The game, which unfolded on January 9, 2024, was a pivotal event in the GAC South Division, effectively marking the ascendance of Howell Central.

From Break to Breakthrough

Despite a 13-day hiatus between games, which was primarily used for rest and recovery, Howell Central emerged from their break with renewed vigor. The team, led by the dynamism of junior Josie Crangle, initially struggled to find their footing. However, they managed to take the lead in the second quarter and displayed remarkable resilience in maintaining this lead throughout the game.

Key Players and Pivotal Moments

While the collective effort of the team was instrumental in securing the victory, stand-out performances were delivered by players Morgan Davis and Riley Henderson. Henderson, who led the scoring with an impressive 12 points, played a crucial role in the team’s win. This victory was particularly significant for Howell Central, given that they had lost three of their last four games against the rival Francis Howell team.

The GAC South Division: A Powerhouse of Talent

The GAC South Division is renowned for its strong performance this season. With all six schools maintaining winning records and the top four teams accumulating an impressive combined 41-4 overall before Tuesday’s games, the division is brimming with talent. This victory for Howell Central not only improved their record to 8-1, 2-0 in the GAC South Division but also signaled their potential to be formidable contenders in future games.