Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo

In the world of professional football, the franchise tag is a double-edged sword, offering security to the team and uncertainty to the player. Two prominent NFL running backs, Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, found themselves in the sharp grip of this situation last year. With the franchise tag looming once more, their responses reflect the intricate dynamics of the sport and the business behind it.

Franchise Tag Fallout

The franchise tag, which would cost the Giants and the Cowboys $12.4 million respectively to retain Barkley and Pollard, has been met with mixed reactions from the two players. Barkley, having been with the struggling Giants for six years, expressed a sense of numbness towards another tag. His recent comments hint at a possible departure from the team he has called home since his rookie year.

Cowboys’ Conundrum

On the other hand, Pollard, currently focused on the Cowboys’ NFL playoffs with a crucial game against Green Bay on the horizon, has been more reticent about his franchise tag predicament. The Cowboys face a dilemma: Should they retain Pollard, consider less expensive options, or even pursue Barkley should he become available?

Running Backs at a Crossroads

At nearly 27 years old, both Barkley and Pollard are at a critical juncture. The age is often considered a tipping point for running backs, forcing them to weigh the pros and cons of long-term deals. Barkley may possess superior skills on the field, but Pollard’s fit with the Cowboys’ system and the camaraderie within their locker room could prove to be invaluable assets. Amidst these uncertainties, Barkley’s preference for a swift resolution to his contract situation remains clear, be it another franchise tag or his release.