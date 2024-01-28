Francesco Clemente and Tumbarumba Triumph at Gulfstream Park

Signaling the onset of the 2024 turf season, the Irish-bred horse Francesco Clemente galloped to glory in the William L. McKnight Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park. Trained by the esteemed Chad Brown, Francesco Clemente overcame odds and doubts about his capability to handle the 1 1/2-mile distance, a skepticism rooted in his past performances in England at shorter distances.

Francesco Clemente: A Spectacular Victory

With Irad Ortiz Jr. at the reins, the duo overcame a slow start and deftly made a wide eight-wide turn in the final stretch to win by 2 1/4 lengths. The winning time of 2:22.64 was indeed a hair's breadth from setting a new track record. The $200,000 William L. McKnight (G3) victory not only marked Ortiz's fourth win of the day but also solidified Francesco Clemente's stature as a top contender in the horse racing circuit.

Tumbarumba: First Graded Victory Amid Controversy

In another race that day, Tumbarumba, under the guidance of Brian Lynch, clinched his first graded victory in the Fred W. Hooper Stakes (G3). The race was not without its fair share of drama. A close contest with Castle Chaos led to a lodged objection for bumping during the race. However, the result stood as Tumbarumba nosed ahead to win.

Both Francesco Clemente and Tumbarumba have demonstrated their prowess and resilience on the racetrack. These victories were significant milestones in their racing careers, and hold promise for what lies ahead in the 2024 turf season. These wins, part of a 13-race program with a total of $5.2 million in purses, have indeed set the stage for an exciting season.