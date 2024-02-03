France Rugby Team Addresses Media After Defeat by Ireland

France's rugby team suffered a significant defeat against Ireland, with a final score of 17-38 in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations title defence. The game was marked by dominant Irish pressure, resulting in early tries by Ireland's Jack Crowley and Jamison Gibson-Park. France's Paul Willemse received a red card in the first half, compelling the team to continue with only 14 players, a challenge that significantly impacted their performance.

French Team's Response

Following the game, French coach Fabien Galthié and captain Grégory Alldritt addressed the media, expressing their disappointment but also their determination to prepare for the remaining four matches in the tournament. Galthié acknowledged the difficulty of playing with a reduced team early in the game, but emphasized the need to look forward and focus on the upcoming games. Alldritt echoed this sentiment, stating that the performance did not reflect what the French team wanted to show, especially to new players Nolan Le Garrec and Posolo Tuilagi.

Looking Forward

Despite the loss, the French team remains resilient. Alldritt stressed the importance of maintaining confidence, promising a stronger display in future games. The French team is set to face Scotland next, while Ireland will play against Italy in Dublin. The defeat, while significant, is seen as a challenge to overcome rather than an insurmountable obstacle. The French team, under the leadership of Galthié and Alldritt, is determined to compete fiercely until the tournament's end, demonstrating the indomitable spirit of rugby.