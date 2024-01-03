en English
Sports

Fran Connelly’s 24th Year of Service and Updates from Chicago’s Angling Scene

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
As the dawn of the New Year rises, Fran Connelly marks her 24th year of providing ice auger blade sharpening services, an integral part for the angling community. Based in Elk Grove Village, her services are also available in Carol Stream and can be found on both Facebook and Lee’s Bait & Tackle store. This year also brings discounted parking for anglers at the north side of Navy Pier, providing economical access to the fishing hub.

Parking and Passes

For a daily fee of just $9, this parking provision comes with the stipulation of entering at 5 a.m. and exiting by 10 a.m. Additionally, there’s the option to prepay for these parking tickets. The Chicago Park District is also offering parking passes for a reasonable $20, valid for two months, and seasonal pier passes for $10. These passes can be purchased at the Lincoln Park Cultural Center.

Access to Emiquon Preserve

Despite the closure of the Northerly Island Visitor Center, the access permits and liability waivers for Emiquon Preserve are still available. They can be obtained at Dickson Mounts Museum from Tuesday to Saturday. Randy Smith of The Nature Conservancy provided an overview of fishing at the preserve. He noted positive results with crappie and catfish, though bass reports were less favorable.

Spring Lake and Fishing Tips

Spring Lake, a popular fishing spot, allows boat launching and bank fishing after 1 p.m. during the Canada goose season. However, any ice fishing undertaken is at one’s own risk. Arden Katz, an experienced angler, shares his fishing wisdom, highlighting the effectiveness of white swimbaits for catching keepers. Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor also reports improving steelhead conditions in the St. Joseph River, with notable catches off the St. Joseph Pier.

The web page also provides vital information on wind direction and speed, atmospheric pressure, and the UV index, all crucial factors for optimal fishing conditions. It further lists potential fishing spots near Sargent, but advises checking local fishing regulations before fishing in those areas. For anglers in Chicago, the page includes details about the current water temperature and its effects on fish behavior, along with wave conditions, sun rise and set times, tidal coefficients, and moon phases. It emphasizes the importance of consulting the weather, wind, and surf forecasts before embarking on a fishing trip.

