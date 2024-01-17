Foxton Pools Set to Make a Splash with Grand Reopening After Full Refurbishment

Foxton Pools, a beloved public swimming locale in the heart of Foxton, is poised to welcome back its community on Tuesday, January 23, with a grand reopening following a comprehensive refurbishment. The revamped facilities promise enhanced experiences for its users, offering a new spa pool, expanded reception area, and significantly improved building infrastructure, including new ventilation systems.

Advertisment

Revival of an Iconic Aquatic Centre

Established in 1927 as an outdoor pool, Foxton Pools has served as a cornerstone of the community for nearly a century. The pools made a significant transition in 2007, converting into an indoor aquatic center, providing safe and enjoyable swimming experiences regardless of the weather. Now located at 61-63 Main Street, Foxton, the facility's latest renovation began in February 2023, ensuring that this cherished community hub remains at the forefront of public aquatic facilities.

Fostering an Inclusive and Accessible Community Space

Advertisment

In addition to aesthetic and functional improvements, Foxton Pools is committed to promoting accessibility and inclusivity. The pools are equipped with mobility hoists, a vital addition that ensures individuals with disabilities or limited mobility can enjoy the facilities with ease. Furthermore, the pools are Poolsafe accredited, reflecting a steadfast commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards and reducing water-related injuries.

A Year-Round Hub for Health and Fitness

One of the key enhancements is the extension of the opening hours. The facility will now cater to early birds and after-work swimmers during weekdays, while retaining the existing weekend schedule. This change enables the community to have year-round access to the pools, fostering a culture of health and fitness across all seasons. Alongside this, the swim school will operate throughout the year at both Foxton Pools and the Levin Aquatic Centre. Fitness classes of various levels will also be available at both locations, expanding the range of activities offered to patrons.

The grand reopening is set to be a community celebration. Festivities will include a traditional blessing, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a host of free activities for families. The community can look forward to a sausage sizzle, a photo booth, and ice cream trucks, adding a dash of festivity to the momentous occasion. Mayor Bernie Wanden has extended his gratitude to everyone involved in the redevelopment process and underscored the palpable excitement within the community for the updated venue.