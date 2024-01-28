FOX's Burkhardt and Olsen May Call Last Game as Brady Steps into Broadcasting

The imminent arrival of NFL legend Tom Brady to FOX's broadcasting booth in 2024 has sent ripples of anticipation and uncertainty through the network's top NFL broadcasting team. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, the current leading broadcasting duo, may be on the brink of calling their final game together at the NFC Championship Game. This potential change signals a pivotal moment in the NFL business, an industry known for its ruthless competitiveness and constant evolution.

Olsen Opens Up on SI Media Podcast

In a conversation on the SI Media Podcast, Olsen candidly opened up about the impending changes to the broadcasting team. Drawing parallels to his experiences as a player, he acknowledged the inevitability of change in the NFL - being traded, cut, or replaced is part of the game. Olsen emphasized that the same principles apply to broadcasting - it's a field where only the best thrive, and change is the only constant.

Broadcasting Success Rooted in Unique Perspectives

Despite the looming uncertainty, Olsen reflected on the success of their broadcasting team. He attributed their popularity to their unique, analytical approach to game commentary. This approach, as Olsen explains, was not just about providing a play-by-play of the game, but about offering viewers a deep dive into the strategies, tactics, and intricacies of the sport. This commitment to delivering insightful coverage has resonated with audiences, as evidenced by robust ratings and positive viewer metrics.

Respect for Brady and Commitment to Excellence

Irrespective of the potential end of their partnership, Olsen expressed a great deal of respect for Tom Brady and his anticipated role as the network's top NFL in-game analyst. He acknowledged Brady's legendary status in the NFL and his potential to bring a fresh perspective to the broadcasting booth. Olsen also emphasized his commitment to maintaining their high standard of broadcasting, regardless of his future role. With the potential pairing of Olsen and play-by-play announcer, Joe Davis, on the horizon, viewers can look forward to more captivating NFL coverage on FOX.