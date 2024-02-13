Fox NASCAR Charity Auction: A Thrilling Experience for a Noble Cause

As NASCAR fans eagerly await the racing season, Fox's NASCAR team has teamed up with the Piston Foundation and Bring a Trailer to offer a unique opportunity for a behind-the-scenes experience while supporting the automotive restoration industry. The charity auction, which started on February 13, 2024, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the highest bidder and their guests.

A Thrilling Experience Awaits

The auction winner and up to three guests will enjoy race tickets, pit credentials, and garage passes for a NASCAR race weekend of their choice between February 24, 2024, and June 2, 2024. But that's not all. The package also includes an exclusive tour of the Fox NASCAR production facility, where the magic happens. Meetings with the esteemed Fox NASCAR broadcasting team, including Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer, are also part of the deal.

Investing in the Future of Automotive Restoration

While the auction offers an exhilarating experience for NASCAR enthusiasts, it also serves a noble cause. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Piston Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding the future of the automotive restoration industry. By providing scholarships and apprenticeships to young people interested in automotive restoration work, the Piston Foundation aims to preserve the craftsmanship and skills required to restore classic cars.

Previous Successes: Paving the Way for a Brighter Future

This is not the first time the auction program has raised funds for scholarships. In previous years, the initiative has successfully helped more young people become classic car technicians. With the continued support of generous donors and NASCAR fans, the Piston Foundation can continue its mission to ensure the future of automotive restoration is in good hands.

Although travel expenses are not included in the package, the opportunity to contribute to the preservation of automotive history and enjoy an unforgettable NASCAR experience is priceless. So, if you're a NASCAR fan looking to make a difference, this charity auction is the perfect chance to do so.

As the racing season approaches, the excitement surrounding the Fox NASCAR charity auction continues to build. With the opportunity to go behind the scenes, meet broadcasting legends, and support a worthwhile cause, the auction offers much more than just a thrilling experience. It is an investment in the future of the automotive restoration industry and a chance to be a part of something truly extraordinary.

Note: The total sale amount will be donated to The Piston Foundation to support young technicians in the collector car industry.