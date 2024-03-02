Fox Chapel Wrestlers Overcome Illness to Shine at WPIAL Class 3A Championships

The Fox Chapel wrestling team demonstrated remarkable resilience at the section tournament, overcoming sickness to advance a significant number of wrestlers to the WPIAL Class 3A championships. Despite health challenges, Fox Chapel showcased their grit and determination, sending 10 wrestlers forward, with Landon Funk, Alexander Kaufmann, and Milo Chiu reaching the finals in their respective weight classes.

Advertisment

Battling Against the Odds

Coach Michael Frank praised his team's perseverance, highlighting that several key wrestlers, including Milo Chiu, Michael Worsen, and Andrew Kratsa, were battling illness throughout the competition. Their determination to compete, regardless of their physical condition, was commendable. Chiu, despite not being at his best, managed to fight his way to the finals where he faced Pine-Richland's Maclane Miller, ultimately placing second with an 11-2 defeat. Meanwhile, Worsen and Kratsa secured fifth and sixth places in their respective categories.

Strategic Preparation Pays Off

Advertisment

In preparation for the tournament, Coach Frank focused on reinforcing the team's strengths and mental readiness. He encouraged his wrestlers to concentrate on their capabilities rather than their opponents' reputations or seedings. This approach helped the team members, including Landon Funk, who had previously won the Allegheny County tournament and entered WPIALs as the No. 6 seed in the 114-pound category. Funk's performance was particularly noteworthy as he aimed for an upset victory to qualify for the state championships.

Looking Ahead

The team's achievements at the WPIAL championships underscore Fox Chapel's depth and resilience. With several wrestlers advancing, including three reaching the finals, the Foxes have set a strong foundation for future competitions. Coach Frank's emphasis on mental preparation and playing to the team's strengths will continue to be pivotal as they look forward to the state championships and beyond.