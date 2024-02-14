Fownes and Sanna Aim for Dubai City Of Gold with Senor Toba

Caspar Fownes and jockey Alberto Sanna are set to continue their winning streak at Hong Kong's City Track by targeting the Dubai City Of Gold with Senor Toba. After Sanna's successful ride on Southern Legend for Fownes in the Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse, confidence is high for Senor Toba's chances, despite strong competition from Godolphin-owned horses. Fownes also brings Russian Emperor to Dubai, with Sanna acknowledging the challenging competition ahead.

Fownes' Success at the City Track

Caspar Fownes, the 'King of the Valley', has been in exceptional form at Hong Kong's city track this season. With 20 winners and a win and place strike rate of over 30 percent, he arrives with a strong team of seven challengers. Among them, Noble Pursuit stands out as a highly progressive four-year-old who won last month and is expected to improve further with an increase in distance.

Straight Arrow's Success and Future Race Options

Reflecting on Straight Arron's recent success at Sha Tin, Fownes expressed regret that the Hong Kong Derby was not run at a different tempo, potentially leading to a different outcome. He praised Straight Arron's potential and hinted at future race options for the horse. Additionally, the racing scene at Sha Tin saw successes from Vincent Ho Chak-yiu's double win and trainer Douglas Whyte's victories.

Jockey Club Stewards' Decision

In other news, Jockey Club stewards decided not to charge Jerry Chau Chun-lok after an inquiry into his riding at Happy Valley. This decision allows Chau to continue competing in the upcoming races without any penalties.

As the race day approaches, all eyes will be on Fownes and Sanna's partnership with Senor Toba in the Dubai City Of Gold. With their proven track record at the City Track and the promising performance of their horses, they are set to make a strong impression in the international racing scene.

