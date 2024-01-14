Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices

In the competitive landscape of collegiate football recruitment, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear is a name that rings with promise. A four-star recruit, Blackshear, has whittled down his college choices to three major programs: the Florida State Seminoles, the Georgia Bulldogs, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Hard-Earned Stardom

Blackshear, a class of 2024 athlete from Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is known for his exceptional route running skills, speed, and physical development. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 195 pounds, Blackshear’s prowess on the field was on full display during his junior year. With 27 receptions, 551 yards, and five touchdowns, his performance made him a sought-after recruit.

Ranking and Recognition

Ranked as the No. 229 player nationwide by On3, Blackshear’s talent has been recognized and evaluated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals. However, it’s his potential and commitment to the game that has made him a hot prospect for some of the most respected programs in collegiate football. Three of these programs have made it to his shortlist – Florida State, Georgia, and Tennessee.

The Final Contenders

While no specific date has been mentioned for when he might commit to one of these programs, the anticipation in the football fraternity is high. Georgia and Tennessee, in particular, have shown high interest in Blackshear. The young athlete himself has strong connections to Georgia and has expressed that he feels like part of the family with the coaching staff. On the other hand, Tennessee Volunteers have shown consistent interest in him, making the decision even more challenging.

While these three programs vie for Blackshear’s commitment, other schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech, were among the programs that did not make it to Blackshear’s shortlist. As the waiting game continues, football fans, experts, and the collegiate football community are keeping an eager eye on where this talented young athlete will land.