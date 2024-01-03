Four-star Recruit Faletau Satuala to Announce College Decision at All-American Bowl

In the world of college football recruiting, the decision of a four-star athlete can shift the balance of power. The upcoming announcement by Faletau Satuala, one of Utah’s top uncommitted recruits for the 2024 cycle, is set to do just that. Satuala, who hails from Bountiful High, will reveal his college decision at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, an event that will be broadcast nationally on NBC on January 6, 2024.

Profile of a Rising Star

Not just a local talent, Satuala ranks as the No. 3 prospect in Utah and stands at No. 411 on the national scale, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A safety/athlete prospect, Satuala has piqued the interest of major programs with his impressive stats. In his senior year, he racked up 86 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and three pass deflections. He also shone on the offensive side, making 54 receptions for a total of 799 yards. This sterling performance led the KSL Sports Rewind team to name him ‘Mr. 2-Way’ for 5A.

Final College Choices

As Satuala prepares to announce his decision, three schools are waiting with bated breath: Brigham Young University (BYU), the University of Utah, and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). All three have hosted Satuala for official visits over the last summer, showcasing their programs and facilities in a bid to win his commitment.

Anticipation Builds for All-American Bowl

The All-American Bowl, where Satuala will make his announcement, is a prestigious showcase of the nation’s top high school football talent. Wearing the No. 15 jersey, Satuala will be a part of the West squad, demonstrating his skills alongside the country’s best. His decision, set to be revealed during the game, will undoubtedly be a highlight of the event. Satuala is one of five athletes planning to announce their college commitments during the bowl, adding to the suspense and excitement of the occasion.