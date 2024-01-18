Four-Star Defensive Lineman Andre Maddox Eyes Auburn University

Andre Maddox, a respected four-star defensive lineman hailing from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has voiced strong interest in the Auburn University football program during a recent visit, placing the institution among his top five preferred choices. This revelation follows Maddox's third visit to Auburn's campus, where he attended high-stakes games against Mississippi State and Alabama in the past.

Andre Maddox: A Rising Star

With an impressive ranking as the No. 65 overall player and No. 5 defensive lineman according to On3 industry rankings, Maddox is a sought-after talent in the realm of college football. Furthermore, he holds the honor of being the third highest-ranked player from his home state of Mississippi. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at a robust 270 pounds, Maddox's athletic prowess has caught the attention of many within the sport.

Auburn's Defensive Line: A Powerhouse in the Making

Among those taking note of Maddox's formidable talent is Auburn's defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. Garrett, known for his keen eye for promising prospects, has already secured commitments from several top defensive line players, including Antonio Coleman, Jourdin Crawford, Malik Autry, and Kalen Edwards. The addition of Maddox to this roster could prove to be a considerable boost for Auburn's defensive line.

Maddox and Auburn: A Potential Match

With Maddox's expressed interest and Auburn's recognition of his talent, the stage appears to be set for a potential alignment between the two. However, as with all recruitment processes, the final decision lies in the hands of Maddox himself. As the sports world watches with bated breath, the prospect of Andre Maddox joining Auburn's defensive line serves as a tantalizing possibility for the university's football program.