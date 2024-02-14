Four Rookies Battle for Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award in NASCAR Cup Series

Four Rookies Set to Compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year Honors in NASCAR Cup Series

As the Daytona 500 fast approaches, a quartet of rookies is gearing up to vie for the coveted Sunoco Rookie of the Year title in the NASCAR Cup Series. Among them are Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Zane Smith, and Carson Hocevar. The competition is set to be fierce, with each driver determined to prove their mettle in the sport's top series.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year Point System

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year point system mirrors the regular season points structure, including stage points and Playoff points. A race win will earn a Sunoco Rookie 40 points and five Playoff points, while a second-place finish will earn them 35 points. This structure ensures that every position on the track counts and that rookies have a fair chance to compete with their more experienced counterparts.

Moreover, a Sunoco Rookie who wins a stage will earn 10 points and one Playoff point. This provides an additional incentive for rookies to push for stage wins, even if they are not in contention for the overall race win.

Eligibility Criteria and Notable Rookies

To be eligible for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award, drivers must have never competed in more than three NASCAR Cup Series races in a single season. Among the eligible rookies this year is Kaz Grala, who will attempt the DAYTONA 500 with Front Row Motorsports. Grala will drive for Rick Ware Racing for the majority of the season.

Other notable rookies include Josh Berry, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2021 and finished 26th at Martinsville Speedway. Zane Smith, the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion, will also compete for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title. Carson Hocevar, who made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the age of 18, will also be a contender to watch.

Highest Finishing Rookies by Race

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings are determined by the highest finishing rookie in each race. As such, each race offers an opportunity for rookies to earn valuable points and move up in the standings.

Here are the specific race results and points earned by four drivers in recent races:

Josh Berry : 26th place at Martinsville Speedway (10 points)

: 26th place at Martinsville Speedway (10 points) Kaz Grala : 28th place at Texas Motor Speedway (8 points)

: 28th place at Texas Motor Speedway (8 points) Zane Smith : 32nd place at Phoenix Raceway (6 points)

: 32nd place at Phoenix Raceway (6 points) Carson Hocevar: 33rd place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (5 points)

With the Daytona 500 fast approaching, these rookies will have their work cut out for them as they compete against some of the best drivers in the sport. Who will emerge as the highest finishing rookie in the Great American Race? Only time will tell.

The Sunoco Rookie of the Year award is a coveted title in the NASCAR Cup Series, and this year's crop of rookies is no exception. From stage wins to overall race victories, every point counts in the quest to become the top rookie of the year. With the DAYTONA 500 just days away, these rookies will be looking to make their mark and secure their place in NASCAR history.