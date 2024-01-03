Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL’s Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Fort Rangers Football Club, a cherished local team from Danesfort, has decided to withdraw from the Junior League of the Kilkenny & District League (KDL) for the forthcoming 2023/24 season. The decision was announced in the wake of the KDL’s rebuff to the club’s plea for relegation from the Premier Division to Division One. The chairman of the club, Jack Fitzpatrick, expressed displeasure over KDL’s decision, which was conveyed verbally on a Friday evening, leading to an ’emergency meeting’ and the subsequent public announcement of the club’s stance.

Unexpected Player Exodus Prompts Relegation Request

Fitzpatrick underlined that the team has undergone a significant loss of more than a dozen players, which has left the remaining squad bereft of the necessary experience to spar at the Premier Division level. Despite efforts to enlist new, fresh-faced players, the club felt ill-prepared to face the rigors of the top division and viewed relegation as an opportunity to regroup during their golden jubilee year.

KDL’s Refusal Sparks Disappointment

The KDL’s denial of the club’s request for regrading to Division One was a major disappointment, leading to the decision to publicize the club’s position. As it stands, the KDL has not provided a formal response to the club’s expressed disappointment, but the situation is under review.

Fort Rangers FC: Community and Youth Development Remain the Focus

Despite the ongoing controversy, Fort Rangers FC remains steadfast in its commitment to its local community. The club is determined to uphold its U17 team and enhance its youth programs, aiming to lay a strong foundation for future success. Even in the face of adversity, Fort Rangers FC stands resilient, focusing on nurturing the potential of its young players and preserving the spirit of community football.