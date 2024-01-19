Fort Pierre Knights of Columbus Reschedules Annual Free Throw Contest

The Little Flower Council 6117, the Fort Pierre chapter of the Knights of Columbus, has rescheduled its highly anticipated annual free throw contest to Sunday, January 28, 2024. The event will commence at 1pm CST in the renowned Parkview Auditorium. The competitive yet friendly event invites children from age 9 to 14 to participate and displays the spirit of sportsmanship in the heart of the Fort Pierre community.

Advertisment

Participation Details and Contest Structure

Participants, split into gender and age-specific groups, are urged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the start of the competition. Each contestant is allowed three warm-up shots before taking on 15 consecutive free-throw attempts. The nature of the contest fosters a healthy competitive environment, with each child aiming for the highest number of successful shots to claim the Council Champion title.

Advancement Opportunities and Prizes

Advertisment

The Council Champions from each category earn the opportunity to move on to the district level competition, and from there, they have the potential to advance to state honors. The victors of the contest will not only gain recognition but will also be awarded a commemorative basketball, symbolizing their success and encouraging their continued participation in the sport.

The Impact of the Free Throw Contest

Grand Knight Austin Goss of the Fort Pierre chapter emphasized the contest's significance as a major community event. This event is not only a basketball competition, but it also fosters fun, engagement, and unity among kids and parents alike. The Fort Pierre local free throw contest is a part of a broader global contest organized by various local chapters of the Knights of Columbus, known as the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization. In the previous year, 50 participants from the local contest progressed to the statewide competition, reflecting the high level of talent nurtured in these community-led contests.