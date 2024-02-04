Fort Morgan and Brush Basketball Teams Score Season-Transforming Victories

It was a sight to behold on the basketball court as the Fort Morgan girls team recorded their first victory of the season on Jan. 20. The team, displaying a blend of tenacity and skill, outperformed Skyline with a final score of 47-36.

Strong Start for Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan began the game with a decisive lead, scoring 13 points against Skyline's 6 in the first quarter. Their dominance persisted, keeping a comfortable lead of 25-17 by halftime. Despite a vigorous effort by Skyline post-break, Fort Morgan's steadfast defense and consistent scoring ensured they held their ground.

Notable Performances

Junior Shaelynn Martinez's performance was particularly impressive, with her scoring a significant 13 points. Freshman Ava Taylor and Junior Bella Phillips each contributed an additional 10 points, bolstering the team's performance. Phillips, showcasing her all-round skills, also achieved a notable double-double with 17 rebounds, further establishing Fort Morgan's control of the game.

Brush Boys Follow Suit

In a similar narrative, the Brush boys basketball team also turned their season around with a resounding victory over Wellington. The game started at a disadvantage for Brush, trailing in the initial half. However, the tables turned in the second half, with Brush dominating the third quarter 17-3 and extending their lead further in the final quarter with a 23-6 run. This remarkable comeback ensured a significant win, reversing their season's fortunes.