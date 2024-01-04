en English
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:48 pm EST
Fort Canoe & Kayak Club Athletes Triumph at National Championships, Join Provincial Team

Fort Canoe & Kayak Club, based in Fort Langley, is celebrating as three of their athletes have secured spots on Canoe Kayak BC’s Provincial Team, following their impressive show at the National Sprint Championships in Dartmouth, NS. Abby Charlesworth, Alex Smith, and Jeffrey Sun have been recognized among the top 21 canoe and kayak paddlers in B.C. These athletes have not only shown promising potential for junior, U23, senior development, and national teams but also demonstrated unwavering commitment to their rigorous training.

Fort Canoe & Kayak Club’s Success and Approach

The Fort Canoe & Kayak Club’s success does not stop there. Five additional club members have been selected for the BC NextGen Team, a program designed to hone skills for provincial and national success. These athletes include Bishan Biln, Eva Jancker, Roxie Bodnar, Terry Igarashi, and Zach Smith. As part of these teams, members will benefit from a plethora of opportunities, including training camps, educational workshops, and consistent training support throughout the year.

The Fort Canoe & Kayak Club has had a triumphant year, marked by the resumption of pre-pandemic level programming. The club has hosted several provincial events, clinics, training camps, and regattas, and conducted athlete testing. These initiatives underline the club’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering a competitive spirit among its members.

The Club’s Facilities and Reach

Operating from the Bedford Channel, with facilities managed by the Bedford Channel Society, the club offers both recreational and competitive programs. They have built a solid reputation for their commitment to promoting canoeing and kayaking and their efforts to provide a supportive and challenging environment for their athletes. Those interested in the club’s activities or looking to join can reach out to them online via their website and Facebook page.

Canada Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

