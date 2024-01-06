en English
Germany

Formula One’s Most Dangerous Circuits Unveiled

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Formula One’s Most Dangerous Circuits Unveiled

A recent study by Vegas Gems has unveiled the most perilous Formula One (F1) circuits, grounded on historical data of fatal accidents. The study scrutinized both current and erstwhile F1 circuits, juxtaposing the number of fatal accidents to the number of grand prix events hosted at each circuit to calculate a fatality rate percentage.

The Most Dangerous Circuit

The study placed the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the United States at the helm of the most dangerous circuit list, with a fatal accident rate of 36.84%. The track is renowned for hosting the Indianapolis 500 and was the venue for the United States Grand Prix from 2000 to 2007.

Brands Hatch and the Nurburgring

Brands Hatch circuit, located in Kent, UK, was designated as the second most dangerous, having recorded three fatal accidents in its 14 F1 races. The Nurburgring in Germany, which is notable for hosting the German Grand Prix, ranked third with an 11.9% fatal accident rate. The circuit has witnessed five fatal accidents over its 42 grand prix events.

Other Fatal Circuits

Silverstone, another British circuit, was eighth on the list with a total of four fatal accidents in 58 races, ranking just above the Imola circuit.

The release of the study coincides intriguingly with the recent announcement of the 2024 F1 season calendar. The forthcoming season promises to be a record-breaker with 24 races, including the continuation of Sprint Races at six race weekends, taking place in locations such as China and Miami.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

