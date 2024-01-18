Formula E: Leading the Charge in Sustainable Sport

In an unprecedented triumph, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the all-electric racing series, has once again emerged as the frontrunner in sustainable sport. It has maintained supremacy in the Sustainable Championships Index (SChI), the Sustainable Motorsport Index (SMI), and the Global Sustainability Benchmark in Sport (GSBS), reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and environmentally friendly practices.

The Triumphant Run

Formula E clinched the top spot in the GSBS report, the SChI, and the SMI, extending its dominance for another year. Sharing the Best Total Performance 2023 award with football club Borussia Dortmund, Formula E also secured the highest rank in Best Corporate Performance, Best Social Performance, and Best Governance Performance. This impressive achievement marks the third consecutive year that Formula E has been crowned the most sustainable global motorsport in the SChI.

Outperforming Competitors

The championship significantly outstripped its competitors, including the FIA Formula One World Championship, by securing four prestigious awards and leading the Index. The SMI, currently the only global performance system that measures publicly disclosed sustainability practices against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and the ESG framework in motorsports, saw Formula E rise to the top.

Commitment to Sustainability

Since its inception, sustainability has been at the core of Formula E's ethos. As Julia Pallé, Vice President of Sustainability at Formula E, highlighted, the championship is committed to building on their sustainability efforts year after year. As we enter the 10th season of Formula E in 2024, the series' achievements underscore the potential for the sports industry to operate sustainably, engage fans in combating climate change, and support social progress in alignment with the UN Sport 4 Climate action framework.