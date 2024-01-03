Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria

Formula E, the high-octane, all-electric racing series, has sealed a strategic media partnership with Red Bull Media House, DF1, and ServusTV. The intent is to broadcast all Formula E races live across free-to-air, pay-TV, and digital channels in Germany and Austria, starting from the current season. This alliance represents a significant stride in delivering Formula E’s thrilling races to these regions.

Unprecedented Broadcast Coverage

DF1, which took over from ServusTV Deutschland on January 1st, 2024, will undertake the most extensive free-to-air programming distribution for Formula E in Germany since the series’ inception in 2014. Additionally, ServusTV Motorsport on Magenta TV and digital platforms, along with speedweek.com, will also broadcast live races and qualifying sessions.

Revving Up Austrian Audience

In Austria, ServusTV will carry all 17 races of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live, with additional coverage on digital channels. This expansive coverage is a testament to Formula E’s commitment to reaching out to fans in regions with a strong affinity for motorsport.

Formula E and Red Bull Media House Join Forces

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E, expressed the significance of this partnership, especially in light of the upcoming double-header race in Berlin. On the other side, David Morgenbesser from Red Bull Media House showcased enthusiasm for this new alliance with Formula E and the intent to contribute to content development and the series’ success.

This partnership will not only enhance the visibility of Formula E but also promises to bring a new level of excitement and engagement for motorsport fans in Germany and Austria. As electric racing continues to gain traction worldwide, such strategic alliances are crucial in driving the sport forward and capturing a larger global audience.