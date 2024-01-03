en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:31 am EST
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria

Formula E, the high-octane, all-electric racing series, has sealed a strategic media partnership with Red Bull Media House, DF1, and ServusTV. The intent is to broadcast all Formula E races live across free-to-air, pay-TV, and digital channels in Germany and Austria, starting from the current season. This alliance represents a significant stride in delivering Formula E’s thrilling races to these regions.

Unprecedented Broadcast Coverage

DF1, which took over from ServusTV Deutschland on January 1st, 2024, will undertake the most extensive free-to-air programming distribution for Formula E in Germany since the series’ inception in 2014. Additionally, ServusTV Motorsport on Magenta TV and digital platforms, along with speedweek.com, will also broadcast live races and qualifying sessions.

Revving Up Austrian Audience

In Austria, ServusTV will carry all 17 races of Season 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live, with additional coverage on digital channels. This expansive coverage is a testament to Formula E’s commitment to reaching out to fans in regions with a strong affinity for motorsport.

Formula E and Red Bull Media House Join Forces

Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer of Formula E, expressed the significance of this partnership, especially in light of the upcoming double-header race in Berlin. On the other side, David Morgenbesser from Red Bull Media House showcased enthusiasm for this new alliance with Formula E and the intent to contribute to content development and the series’ success.

This partnership will not only enhance the visibility of Formula E but also promises to bring a new level of excitement and engagement for motorsport fans in Germany and Austria. As electric racing continues to gain traction worldwide, such strategic alliances are crucial in driving the sport forward and capturing a larger global audience.

0
Austria Germany Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith

By Nitish Verma

EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting

By Nitish Verma

Zumtobel Group AG Initiates Share Repurchases Under Buyback Program

By Nitish Verma

Austrian Government Steps In With Financial Aid for Vienna Boys Choir Amid Economic Crisis

By Nitish Verma

Wolves' Striker Sasa Kalajdzic in Loan Transfer Speculations with Eint ...
@Austria · 15 hours
Wolves' Striker Sasa Kalajdzic in Loan Transfer Speculations with Eint ...
heart comment 0
UPM Communication Papers Closes Steyrermuhl Mill: An End of an Era and the Dawn of a New Chapter

By Nitish Verma

UPM Communication Papers Closes Steyrermuhl Mill: An End of an Era and the Dawn of a New Chapter
Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema
Bad Ischl, Tartu, Bodo Prepare for 2024 European Capital of Culture Celebrations

By Nitish Verma

Bad Ischl, Tartu, Bodo Prepare for 2024 European Capital of Culture Celebrations
Indian Asylum Seeker Faces Court in Austria Over Shopping Ban Breach

By Nitish Verma

Indian Asylum Seeker Faces Court in Austria Over Shopping Ban Breach
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
1 min
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
2 mins
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
2 mins
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
2 mins
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
2 mins
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
3 mins
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
4 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
4 mins
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
27 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app