Sports

Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Formula E Ignites New Season in Mexico City: Sustainability and Growth Lead the Race

The Formula E championship lit up Mexico City for its electrifying season opener at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a harbinger of the all-electric racing series’ potential. Despite a turbulent prelude marked by a race cancellation in Hyderabad and a dip in the compounded annual growth, the championship’s viewership has surged by a promising 17%. The sold-out crowd in Mexico City is a testament to the burgeoning appeal of this sport with a purpose.

Electric Surge: A Sport with a Purpose

Formula E is not just about the thrill of the race; it’s a beacon for vehicle electrification and sustainability. This commitment is mirrored in their practices, such as the use of biofuels for sea freight and the powering of events with renewable energy. The championship is keen on extending its growth trajectory by exploring novel media channels and potential collaborations with other electric motorsport events.

Exploring New Race Frontiers

The championship is also scouting for new race locations, with the debut of Formula E’s ultra-fast mid-race charging system, Attack Charge, a significant highlight. Additions to the calendar, like the inclusion of three new tracks and one new country, indicate the championship’s expansive agenda. The impending arrival of Formula E in Tokyo, the race in Shanghai, and the unveiling of a new track in Italy underline the series’ global footprint.

Teams in the Formula E Ecosystem

Within the Formula E ecosystem, teams are unified by their commitment to continuous development. While some are honing their on-track performance, others are championing sustainability initiatives, and a few are ramping up brand awareness. Despite setbacks such as Mahindra Racing’s retracted AI persona campaign, the teams’ collective ambition fuels a drive for improvement throughout the season. They are firmly focused on the horizon, where advancements in technology and sustainability await.

The Formula E championship aims to maintain its leadership in tackling environmental challenges through the sport, striving to hold pole position in the electric racing domain. The opening weekend in Mexico City was more than a race; it was a celebration of the championship’s commitment to a sustainable future, a shared victory for all stakeholders in the Formula E universe.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

