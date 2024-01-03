en English
Automotive

Formula 1’s Power Play: Red Bull Racing’s In-house Engine Development and Honda’s Return

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
In a significant strategic shift, Red Bull Racing, current Formula 1 constructors’ champions, are now harnessing Honda-produced power units due to a freeze in power unit development. An unexpected turn of events considering Honda’s initial decision to leave the sport. Nevertheless, Red Bull is not stagnant, with plans to switch to their own in-house engines in line with the new technical regulations set to be introduced in 2026.

Honda’s Return to Formula 1

Honda, far from being done with Formula 1, announced their return to the sport, in a surprising move. However, this time around, they are partnering with Aston Martin to supply them with exclusive power units under the new regulations. Aston Martin, traditionally a Mercedes power unit customer, has decided to make this strategic shift in hopes of enhancing their performance and becoming a leading team.

Red Bull Racing’s Engine Development

During an interview with Austrian media outlet OE24, Helmut Marko from Red Bull Racing gave an update on the team’s progress with their engine development. Marko stated that, although they are not yet ready for a competitive deployment of their in-house power unit, the development is on track and showing promising performance improvements.

Red Bull Racing’s Collaboration with Ford

Currently, Red Bull Racing is setting up its own engine factory in collaboration with Ford to be competitive by 2026. They have initiated operations in a factory in the UK, with close to 500 people working diligently on the 2026 engine. The move to design its own engines came after Honda pulled the plug on the partnership with Red Bull. However, with Honda’s return to F1 in 2026, the racing landscape is poised for even greater competition. Under these new engine regulations, the start of the F1 season will witness six engine manufacturers, adding a new layer of intensity to the sport.

Automotive Formula 1 Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

