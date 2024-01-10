Nissan Formula E Team Set for 2023/24 Season Opener at Mexico City E-Prix

The Nissan Formula E Team is readying for the 2023/24 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship opener at the Mexico City E-Prix. The team's drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Oliver Rowland, are primed to face the unique challenges of the track, situated at an altitude of 2,250 meters. The Mexico City E-Prix, a regular fixture since Season 2 of Formula E, tests not just car aerodynamics but also driver endurance due to its high-altitude location.

Home Favorite Nissan Eyes Improved Performance

As Nissan prepares for another campaign, the team enjoys a special place in the hearts of Mexican fans, a fact corroborated by a recent brand study. This popularity is further bolstered by Nissan's significant manufacturing presence in Mexico. Team principal, Tommaso Volpe, is upbeat about the upcoming season, citing improvements to the car and aiming for a strong performance at the season opener.

Drivers Share Strategies and Expectations

Fenestraz and Rowland, Nissan's chosen representatives on the track, shared their anticipation and strategies for the race. The focus remains firmly on energy management and maintaining an optimal race pace, crucial elements in the high-speed, high-stakes world of Formula E racing.

Sustainability and New Partnerships

Nissan continues its partnership with Shell, utilizing the Shell EV-Plus fluid technology for better performance. The team also welcomes a new partner, Coral, which will contribute to offsetting the team's carbon emissions, reflecting the team's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and carbon neutrality. Looking forward to the 2024 Formula E calendar, Nissan is set to enjoy a home race in Tokyo, a return to China, and the introduction of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy.