Nick Cassidy Triumphs in Formula E Race, Robin Frijns Takes Second

At the recently concluded Formula E race, Envision driver Robin Frijns put up a formidable challenge, finishing just a second behind the winner, Nick Cassidy. Cassidy's win not only placed him as the new championship leader but also marked his first victory for the Jaguar Formula E team, cementing his place as the early favourite for the 2024 Formula E title.

Making Strides on Track

Frijns had an impressive start to the race, overtaking polesitter Oliver Rowland and leading for the initial four laps until his Attack Mode activation. However, despite his best efforts, he couldn't reclaim the lead after Cassidy leveraged both his activations, gaining a significant lead over the pack. At one point, Frijns and Cassidy were so far ahead that Rowland trailed by more than six seconds.

Revisiting the Podium

This race marked Frijns' first podium finish since the New York E Prix in 2022. He acknowledged that Cassidy held a slight edge during the race, which ultimately led to his second-place finish. On the other hand, Cassidy, who recently joined Jaguar, expressed satisfaction with his performance. Having previously struggled on this track and in Mexico, his win was a testament to his improved skills and adaptability.

A Dream Start for Cassidy

With podium finishes in all three races of the season, including third place in Mexico City and first place in Diriyah, Cassidy now leads the championship by 19 points. He highlighted the importance of energy conservation mid-race and effective lead management, which felt tenuous at times due to low energy targets. However, Cassidy credited his hard work and enhanced race performance for what he considers a dream start to the season with Jaguar. The next round of Season 10 will take place in Sao Paulo on 16 March, with all eyes on Cassidy to see if he can maintain his winning streak.