LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024

In qualifying, Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinches the pole position, taking the lead ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Salman Khan
F1 Saudi Arabia GP Live Updates:

Eighteen-year-old Ollie Bearman marked his entry into Formula One history as the youngest British driver by securing the 11th position in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in his Ferrari. Bearman, who is 18 years and 10 months old, found himself thrust into the spotlight as a last-minute replacement for Carlos Sainz, who was hospitalized due to appendicitis.

  • Mar 10, 2024 00:15 EST

    11. Alex Albon (Williams)

    12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

    13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

    14. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

    15. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

    16. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

    17. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

    18. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

    DNF. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

    DNF. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)



  • Mar 10, 2024 00:14 EST
    Top10

    1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

    2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

    3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

    4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

    5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

    6. George Russell (Mercedes)

    7. Oliver Bearman (Ferrari)

    8. Lando Norris (McLaren)

    9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

    10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)



  • Mar 10, 2024 00:00 EST

    Ollie! Almost there. And he's done it! Bearman concludes his inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix, securing a remarkable seventh place. Lando Norris takes the eighth spot, with Lewis Hamilton in ninth.



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:59 EST
    Chequered flag

    Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:55 EST
    Lap 48/50

    1, Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

    2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

    3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

    4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

    5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:50 EST
    Lap45/50

    The Mercedes is actively pursuing the McLaren driven by Lando Norris, while Oliver Bearman maintains his position in seventh.



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:39 EST

    Lewis Hamilton's initial challenge is overtaking the Ferrari driven by Oliver Bearman, who, at the tender age of 18, deserves some leniency.

    In the meantime, Lando Norris decides to make a pit stop, emerging refreshed on the soft compound tires.



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:32 EST
    Lap 29/50

    1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

    2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

    3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

    4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

    5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:23 EST

    Magnussen is incredibly slow. potentially experiencing the repercussions of his earlier battles – I'm uncertain. However, he is significantly impeding the cars trailing behind him at the moment.



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:11 EST
    Lap 18/50

    Max Verstappen has built a nearly six-second lead over his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. In the meantime, Oscar Piastri attempts to showcase some straight-line speed prowess against the Mercedes. The Australian driver is in close proximity to Lewis Hamilton, although he remains unable to snatch the fifth place from the Briton.



  • Mar 09, 2024 23:00 EST
    Lap 13/50

    Max Verstappen effortlessly overtakes the McLaren of Lando Norris, while Lewis Hamilton finds himself facing pressure from Sergio Perez. The Red Bull driver, equipped with hard tires, sees a clear opportunity for an overtake, which he executes with ease. As a result, Perez secures the third position, and Hamilton, who has yet to make a pit stop, holds on to fourth place.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:54 EST
    Lap 9/50

    Safety car is coming in.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:47 EST
    Lap 6/50

    Max Verstappen maintains a lead of 2.6 seconds over his teammate Sergio Perez. However, the timing screens reveal that Lance Stroll is slipping down the order. The reason becomes evident: the Aston Martin driver has collided with the barrier!



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:43 EST

    After just four laps of racing, the Red Bulls secure a one-two position. Sergio Perez, with significant pace on the straight and aided by DRS, effortlessly overtakes Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to claim second place.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:40 EST

    Magnussen is attempting to intimidate the young British driver out of that position, but Bearman remains unfazed. He is effectively safeguarding his front wing and managing to protect his car admirably in the process.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:36 EST

    Go! Go! Go!



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:19 EST
    Verstappen backs Marko

    Max Verstappen has expressed support for Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko amidst reports suggesting Marko could face suspension by the team.

    Marko, an 80-year-old former Formula 1 driver, is under internal investigation amid the controversy surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

    Verstappen stated, "It's very important that he stays within the team. If such an important pillar falls away, that's not good for my situation as well. So, for me, Helmut has to stay, for sure."

    Sources close to Red Bull informed that the plan was to suspend Marko. However, Marko himself stated, "It's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists."

    He emphasized the need for peace within the team, particularly with the challenges of a 24-race world championship ahead.

    Marko acknowledged the possibility that he might not be present at the next race in Australia on 22-24 March.

    When questioned about Marko's potential suspension, a Red Bull Racing spokesperson told BBC Sport, "That's news to us," highlighting that Marko is employed directly by Red Bull Gmbh in Austria, and Red Bull Racing has no authority over him.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:13 EST

    Lewis Hamilton's car is a hub of activity on the pre-race grid. The Mercedes mechanics are diligently at work amidst the bustling scene. The 'Special One,' Jose Mourinho, is right in the midst of it all, phone in hand, capturing a picture of the W15.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:11 EST
    Celeb spotted

    Jose Mourinho has been spotted in the paddock... Anthony Joshua, the boxer, is beaming with joy following his victorious bout against Francis Ngannou on Friday night.



  • Mar 09, 2024 22:08 EST
    Max Verstappen takes Pole

    The battle for the front yielded no significant surprises, with Max Verstappen clinching pole position by a margin of 0.319 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

    Sergio Perez, last season's polesitter and winner in Saudi Arabia, claimed the third position, while Fernando Alonso positioned his Aston Martin in fourth on today's grid. The two McLarens followed closely behind.



