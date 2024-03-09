LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024

Eighteen-year-old Ollie Bearman marked his entry into Formula One history as the youngest British driver by securing the 11th position in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in his Ferrari. Bearman, who is 18 years and 10 months old, found himself thrust into the spotlight as a last-minute replacement for Carlos Sainz, who was hospitalized due to appendicitis.
Mar 10, 2024 00:15 EST
11. Alex Albon (Williams)
12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
13. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
14. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
15. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
16. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)
17. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)
18. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)
DNF. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
DNF. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
Mar 10, 2024 00:14 ESTTop10
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
6. George Russell (Mercedes)
7. Oliver Bearman (Ferrari)
8. Lando Norris (McLaren)
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
10. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
Mar 10, 2024 00:00 EST
Ollie! Almost there. And he's done it! Bearman concludes his inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix, securing a remarkable seventh place. Lando Norris takes the eighth spot, with Lewis Hamilton in ninth.
Mar 09, 2024 23:59 ESTChequered flag
Max Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix!
Mar 09, 2024 23:55 ESTLap 48/50
1, Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
Mar 09, 2024 23:50 ESTLap45/50
Mar 09, 2024 23:39 EST
Lewis Hamilton's initial challenge is overtaking the Ferrari driven by Oliver Bearman, who, at the tender age of 18, deserves some leniency.
In the meantime, Lando Norris decides to make a pit stop, emerging refreshed on the soft compound tires.
Mar 09, 2024 23:32 ESTLap 29/50
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Lando Norris (McLaren)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Mar 09, 2024 23:23 EST
Magnussen is incredibly slow. potentially experiencing the repercussions of his earlier battles – I'm uncertain. However, he is significantly impeding the cars trailing behind him at the moment.
Mar 09, 2024 23:11 ESTLap 18/50
Mar 09, 2024 23:00 ESTLap 13/50
Mar 09, 2024 22:54 ESTLap 9/50
Safety car is coming in.
Mar 09, 2024 22:47 ESTLap 6/50
Max Verstappen maintains a lead of 2.6 seconds over his teammate Sergio Perez. However, the timing screens reveal that Lance Stroll is slipping down the order. The reason becomes evident: the Aston Martin driver has collided with the barrier!
Mar 09, 2024 22:43 EST
After just four laps of racing, the Red Bulls secure a one-two position. Sergio Perez, with significant pace on the straight and aided by DRS, effortlessly overtakes Charles Leclerc's Ferrari to claim second place.
Mar 09, 2024 22:40 EST
Magnussen is attempting to intimidate the young British driver out of that position, but Bearman remains unfazed. He is effectively safeguarding his front wing and managing to protect his car admirably in the process.
Mar 09, 2024 22:36 EST
Go! Go! Go!
Mar 09, 2024 22:19 ESTVerstappen backs Marko
Mar 09, 2024 22:13 EST
Mar 09, 2024 22:11 ESTCeleb spotted
Jose Mourinho has been spotted in the paddock... Anthony Joshua, the boxer, is beaming with joy following his victorious bout against Francis Ngannou on Friday night.
Mar 09, 2024 22:08 ESTMax Verstappen takes Pole
The battle for the front yielded no significant surprises, with Max Verstappen clinching pole position by a margin of 0.319 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.
Sergio Perez, last season's polesitter and winner in Saudi Arabia, claimed the third position, while Fernando Alonso positioned his Aston Martin in fourth on today's grid. The two McLarens followed closely behind.