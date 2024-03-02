LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix- Race

-
Mar 02, 2024 23:18 ESTVerstappen Dominates with Race Win and Stellar Fastest Lap
Verstappen secured more than just the 25 points for his race victory; he also clinched the fastest lap with a time of 1:32.608 on lap 39, earning him an extra bonus point. In comparison, Charles Leclerc's next fastest lap on lap 36 was 1:34.090, highlighting the significant gap.
-
Mar 02, 2024 23:14 ESTCarlos Sainz
"I felt really good out there today. The start wasn’t ideal but I managed my tires really well, overtook two or three cars and kept up with a Red Bull at the end, which was a nice surprise.
"Jeddah will be a surprise for everyone to see where we are, and I expect Red Bull and McLaren to be competitive there too."
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:21 EST
Max Verstappen: "Unbelievable, I think today went better than expected. We had a lot of pace, it was super enjoyable to drive. We stayed out of trouble. It's a good start to the year, it couldn't be better.
"It was a lot of fun, I felt good in the car, it's very special to have days like today. It doesn't happen often, when everything is ok with the car.
"I think the start was good. The first corner is a tight hairpin, but from there onwards we focused on our own race."
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:14 ESTLAP57/57
11) Zhou
12) Magnussen
13) Ricciardo
14) Tsunoda
15) Albon
16) Hulkenberg
17) Ocon
18) Gasly
19) Bottas
20) Sargeant
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:12 ESTChristian Horner
"Look it's been the best possible start to the season, very clinical race by the team and well executed. The perfect start."
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:11 ESTLAP 57/57
1) Verstappen
2) Perez
3) Sainz
4) Leclerc
5) Russell
6) Norris
7) Hamilton
8) Piastri
9) Alonso
10) Stroll
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:10 ESTChequered flag
Verstappen wins the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:08 ESTMAX wins
The reigning champion secures victory with a 22-second lead, surpassing last year's winning margin by 10 seconds.
-
Mar 02, 2024 22:04 EST
Lando Norris could have a chance to challenge George Russell before the chueqered flag. The McLaren is trailing the Mercedes by 1.7 seconds in fifth place.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:59 ESTLap 51/57
1) Verstappen
2) Perez
3) Sainz
4) Leclerc
5) Russell
6) Norris
7) Hamilton
8) Piastri
9) Alonso
10) Stroll
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:57 EST
Charles Leclerc, positioned in fourth, is widening the gap from George Russell, now extending to three seconds.
At the forefront, Max Verstappen's lead is nearing 19 seconds.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:54 EST
With fresh tires, Fernando Alonso is displaying a more aggressive racing style and successfully overtakes Lance Stroll, advancing to the ninth position.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:52 EST
George Russell makes a mistake as he runs very wide.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:51 EST
George Russell is currently maintaining his lead over Charles Leclerc, keeping it at more than half a second for the time being.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:46 ESTLap 45/57
There is no alteration at the front, and there is no imminent threat of any significant changes as Max Verstappen maintains a 16-second lead over Sergio Perez.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:44 EST
Leclerc, who initially appeared unsettled at the start of the race, now appears to have found his rhythm and become more focused, possibly becoming more dialed in with his Ferrari.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:37 EST
Max Verstappen makes a pit stop from the leading position, opting for soft tires like his Red Bull teammate. He re-emerges as the leader with a substantial 17-second lead.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:35 ESTLap 37/57
1) Verstappen
2) Perez
3) Sainz
4) Russell
5) Leclerc
6) Norris
7) Alonso
8) Hamilton
9) Piastri
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:34 EST
Alex Albon is presently in the 11th position, but it seems that he is encountering various problems with his car.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:33 EST
Lewis Hamilton successfully executes the undercut on Oscar Piastri, advancing himself to eighth position.
Carlos Sainz now enters the pits from third place, following George Russell, who had pitted a lap earlier and currently sits in fourth.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:31 ESTLance Stroll
Lance Stroll executes an inside maneuver on Zhou Guanyu into Turn 3. Though Stroll encounters resistance, he perseveres, successfully securing the position and advancing into 13th place.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:29 ESTMax have 16-seconds lead
We've entered the phase for the second round of pit stops, with several drivers having already made their way in for new tires.
At the forefront, Max Verstappen has now built a commanding 16 seconds lead over the rest of the field.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:23 EST
Max Verstappen sets a new fastest lap as the race leader, extending his lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 8.9 seconds.
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:19 EST
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:16 EST
-
Mar 02, 2024 21:09 ESTTwenty laps down
Twenty laps down, here's the top 10
1) Verstappen
2) Perez
3) Sainz
4) Russell
5) Leclerc
6) Norris
7) Piastri
8) Hamilton
9) Alonso
10) Zhou
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:43 EST
Both Ferraris are experiencing a challenging start, showing signs of early pace struggles. Carlos Sainz currently holds the fifth position but trails Sergio Perez by almost six seconds.
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:42 EST
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:39 EST
Great move into turn four by George Russell
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:38 EST
Charles Leclerc initiates an attack at the initial corner, pulling alongside Max Verstappen. However, the defending champion maintains composure, skillfully squeezing through and retaining the lead.
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:36 ESTGo! Go! Go!
LIGHTS OUT and the race is under way!
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:35 EST
The field embarks on the formation lap.
All participants appear to have made a smooth start, and each of them has opted for soft tires.
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:24 EST
Lando Norris: "We're just in a pack, which is close. If I make a mistake, I will have to pay the price. It can easily go our way, but can go another way, we will see.
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:22 ESTWeather Update
Today presents a slightly warmer and significantly less windy atmosphere, accompanied by a change in wind direction. As we approach the race start within the next 15 minutes, the air temperature stands at 18.5°C, while the track temperature registers at 24.7°C. A gentle breeze comes from the northeast, and there's no indication of rain in the forecast. Wishing you an enjoyable race!
-
Mar 02, 2024 20:18 EST
As the circuit's sky darkens, celebrities and former drivers roam the grid with the impending lights-out moment. Neymar and former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently exchanged a hug, joined by the presence of Jeremy Clarkson.
LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix- Race
Max Verstappen starts the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from the pole position, Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the second row, and row three features Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso. The standout performance in qualifying belongs to Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.
New Update
