LIVE: Bahrain Grand Prix- Race

Max Verstappen starts the 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from the pole position, Carlos Sainz joins Russell on the second row, and row three features Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso. The standout performance in qualifying belongs to Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

Salman Khan
Max Verstappen starts the season-opening 2024 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position
  • Mar 02, 2024 23:18 EST
    Verstappen Dominates with Race Win and Stellar Fastest Lap

     Verstappen secured more than just the 25 points for his race victory; he also clinched the fastest lap with a time of 1:32.608 on lap 39, earning him an extra bonus point. In comparison, Charles Leclerc's next fastest lap on lap 36 was 1:34.090, highlighting the significant gap.



  • Mar 02, 2024 23:14 EST
    Carlos Sainz

     

    "I felt really good out there today. The start wasn’t ideal but I managed my tires really well, overtook two or three cars and kept up with a Red Bull at the end, which was a nice surprise.

    "Jeddah will be a surprise for everyone to see where we are, and I expect Red Bull and McLaren to be competitive there too."



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:21 EST

    Max Verstappen:  "Unbelievable, I think today went better than expected. We had a lot of pace, it was super enjoyable to drive. We stayed out of trouble. It's a good start to the year, it couldn't be better.

    "It was a lot of fun, I felt good in the car, it's very special to have days like today. It doesn't happen often, when everything is ok with the car.

    "I think the start was good. The first corner is a tight hairpin, but from there onwards we focused on our own race."



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:14 EST
    LAP57/57

    11) Zhou

    12) Magnussen

    13) Ricciardo

    14) Tsunoda

    15) Albon

    16) Hulkenberg

    17) Ocon

    18) Gasly

    19) Bottas

    20) Sargeant



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:12 EST
    Christian Horner

    "Look it's been the best possible start to the season, very clinical race by the team and well executed. The perfect start."



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:11 EST
    LAP 57/57

    1) Verstappen

    2) Perez

    3) Sainz

    4) Leclerc

    5) Russell

    6) Norris

    7) Hamilton

    8) Piastri

    9) Alonso

    10) Stroll



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:10 EST
    Chequered flag

    Verstappen wins the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:08 EST
    MAX wins

    The reigning champion secures victory with a 22-second lead, surpassing last year's winning margin by 10 seconds.



  • Mar 02, 2024 22:04 EST

    Lando Norris could have a chance to challenge George Russell before the chueqered flag. The McLaren is trailing the Mercedes by 1.7 seconds in fifth place.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:59 EST
    Lap 51/57

    1) Verstappen

    2) Perez

    3) Sainz

    4) Leclerc

    5) Russell

    6) Norris

    7) Hamilton

    8) Piastri

    9) Alonso

    10) Stroll



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:57 EST

    Charles Leclerc, positioned in fourth, is widening the gap from George Russell, now extending to three seconds.

    At the forefront, Max Verstappen's lead is nearing 19 seconds.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:54 EST

    With fresh tires, Fernando Alonso is displaying a more aggressive racing style and successfully overtakes Lance Stroll, advancing to the ninth position.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:52 EST

    George Russell makes a mistake as he runs very wide.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:51 EST

    George Russell is currently maintaining his lead over Charles Leclerc, keeping it at more than half a second for the time being.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:46 EST
    Lap 45/57

    There is no alteration at the front, and there is no imminent threat of any significant changes as Max Verstappen maintains a 16-second lead over Sergio Perez.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:44 EST

    Leclerc, who initially appeared unsettled at the start of the race, now appears to have found his rhythm and become more focused, possibly becoming more dialed in with his Ferrari.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:37 EST

    Max Verstappen makes a pit stop from the leading position, opting for soft tires like his Red Bull teammate. He re-emerges as the leader with a substantial 17-second lead.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:35 EST
    Lap 37/57

    1) Verstappen

    2) Perez

    3) Sainz

    4) Russell

    5) Leclerc

    6) Norris

    7) Alonso

    8) Hamilton

    9) Piastri



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:34 EST

    Alex Albon is presently in the 11th position, but it seems that he is encountering various problems with his car.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:33 EST

    Lewis Hamilton successfully executes the undercut on Oscar Piastri, advancing himself to eighth position.

    Carlos Sainz now enters the pits from third place, following George Russell, who had pitted a lap earlier and currently sits in fourth.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:31 EST
    Lance Stroll

    Lance Stroll executes an inside maneuver on Zhou Guanyu into Turn 3. Though Stroll encounters resistance, he perseveres, successfully securing the position and advancing into 13th place.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:29 EST
    Max have 16-seconds lead

    We've entered the phase for the second round of pit stops, with several drivers having already made their way in for new tires.

    At the forefront, Max Verstappen has now built a commanding 16 seconds lead over the rest of the field.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:23 EST

    Max Verstappen sets a new fastest lap as the race leader, extending his lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 8.9 seconds.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:19 EST



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:16 EST

    Both George Russell and Charles Leclerc are grappling with car issues. They currently occupy the fourth and fifth positions, with the Ferrari trailing the Mercedes by 1.4 seconds.



  • Mar 02, 2024 21:09 EST
    Twenty laps down

    Twenty laps down, here's the top 10

     

    1) Verstappen

    2) Perez

    3) Sainz

    4) Russell

    5) Leclerc

    6) Norris

    7) Piastri

    8) Hamilton

    9) Alonso

    10) Zhou



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:43 EST

    Both Ferraris are experiencing a challenging start, showing signs of early pace struggles. Carlos Sainz currently holds the fifth position but trails Sergio Perez by almost six seconds.



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:42 EST

    Charles Leclerc is now contending with the presence of Sergio Perez, as the Red Bull driver aims to narrow the gap on the Ferrari in third. Currently, there is a four-second margin between them.



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:39 EST

    Great move into turn four by George Russell 



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:38 EST

    Charles Leclerc initiates an attack at the initial corner, pulling alongside Max Verstappen. However, the defending champion maintains composure, skillfully squeezing through and retaining the lead.



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:36 EST
    Go! Go! Go!

    LIGHTS OUT and the race is under way!



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:35 EST

    The field embarks on the formation lap.

    All participants appear to have made a smooth start, and each of them has opted for soft tires.



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:24 EST

    Lando Norris: "We're just in a pack, which is close. If I make a mistake, I will have to pay the price. It can easily go our way, but can go another way, we will see.



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:22 EST
    Weather Update

    Today presents a slightly warmer and significantly less windy atmosphere, accompanied by a change in wind direction. As we approach the race start within the next 15 minutes, the air temperature stands at 18.5°C, while the track temperature registers at 24.7°C. A gentle breeze comes from the northeast, and there's no indication of rain in the forecast. Wishing you an enjoyable race!



  • Mar 02, 2024 20:18 EST

    As the circuit's sky darkens, celebrities and former drivers roam the grid with the impending lights-out moment. Neymar and former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra recently exchanged a hug, joined by the presence of Jeremy Clarkson.



