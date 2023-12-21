Subscribe

Formula 1

Formula One Navigates Transition to Sustainability Amid Environmental Pressure

As pressure mounts for Formula One to address its environmental impact, the sport is transitioning towards sustainability. The 2024 Goodwood Revival will require vintage race cars to run on sustainable fuel, and Audi plans to join F1 with a unique power unit running on sustainable fuel.

Salman Khan
New Update
The high-profile motor racing sport, Formula One, is at a pivotal point, grappling with increasing pressure to address its environmental impact. Amid a rising tide of eco-conscious audiences and sponsors, the sport's once unchallenged carbon footprint is now a subject of scrutiny. Liberty Media, the American company that owns Formula One, responded to this shift in 2019, pledging to make the competition net-zero emissions by 2030. As we approach 2024, the urgency to fulfill this promise intensifies, and Formula One finds itself navigating the challenge of transitioning a traditionally carbon-intensive sport into a sustainable future.

Sustainable Fuel Trials and the 2024 Goodwood Revival

As part of these sustainability efforts, the 2024 Goodwood Revival, a historic race event, will mandate vintage race cars to run on sustainable fuel composed of a minimum of 70% sustainable components. This announcement follows successful trials of sustainable fuel at the 2023 Goodwood Revival, a step taken to ensure the future of historic racing aligns with global environmental efforts.

Formula One's Plans for Carbon Neutrality

By the 2026 season, Formula One aims to introduce a sustainable fuel, marking a significant stride towards its goal of carbon neutrality. Among the frontrunners in this initiative is Porsche, currently testing synthetic sustainable fuels derived from potential sources such as biomass and carbon-capture technology.

Audi Joins the Race Towards Sustainability

In a landmark move, Audi announced its entry into Formula One from the 2026 season, planning to build a unique power unit in Germany—the first such endeavor in over a decade. This powertrain, to be constructed at Audi Sport's high tech Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg an der Donau, will comprise an electric motor, a battery, control electronics, and a combustion engine running on advanced sustainable fuel. While Audi has only revealed its intent to join as a power unit manufacturer, the team they will be lining up with in 2026 will be announced by year-end. This venture aligns perfectly with Formula One's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, and Audi's plans for a greener future, offering a glimmer of hope for a more sustainable era of motor racing.

