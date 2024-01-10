en English
Formula 1

F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost

Daniel Ricciardo, a seasoned Formula 1 driver, has expressed his gratitude to Franz Tost, his former team principal at Toro Rosso. Tost, who retired at the end of the previous year, played a significant role in shaping Ricciardo’s early F1 career. Tost also headed AlphaTauri, where Ricciardo spent his last season, a move that breathed new life into his career.

Tost’s Influence on Ricciardo’s Career

Ricciardo recalled Tost’s earnest guidance, stating it allowed him to grow rapidly within the high-pressure environment of F1 racing. Tost’s deep involvement in the team’s operations, from attending debriefings to providing insights, was praised. His fervor for the sport and dedication were cited as driving factors throughout his career.

Pierre Gasly’s Connection with Tost

Another F1 driver who profited from Tost’s mentorship was Pierre Gasly. Gasly recounted a strong personal bond with Tost and the vital backing he received from him. Gasly also shared Tost’s future plans, which included indulging in skiing and spending time amidst the mountains.

Tost’s Legacy in F1

Tost left a significant mark on the development of several Red Bull drivers, including Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Pierre Gasly. Gasly won his only Grand Prix under Tost’s leadership. Tost held the position of team principal for Toro Rosso and AlphaTauri for 18 years. His successor is Laurent Mekies from Ferrari, who now heads AlphaTauri.

Formula 1
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

