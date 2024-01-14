Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis Makes Impactful Debut at TNA Wrestling Event

Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis made a dynamic entrance into TNA Wrestling during the event, Hard to Kill. The kickoff show unfolded with Francis and DJ Whoo premiering their music video ‘We Outside.’ However, the duo’s moment was interrupted by the playful banter of Joe Hendry, who humorously criticized Francis’s previous stints in the NFL and WWE. He also coined Francis as the ‘Cheez-Its Champion,’ a fictional title that seemed to amuse the audience.

A Surprise Attack

As Hendry’s jests continued, AJ Francis was handed a box of Cheez-Its in response to the playful title. The situation took an unexpected turn when DJ Whoo attacked Hendry from behind with a laptop. Capitalizing on the moment, Francis executed a chokeslam on the distracted Hendry, effectively turning the situation in his favor.

An Impactful Debut

This surprise attack marked a strong start for AJ Francis’s career in TNA Wrestling. The former WWE Superstar managed to make a memorable impression on the audience despite the humorous interruption. His debut was marked by both a music premiere and a physical altercation, reflecting his versatility and resilience in the face of unexpected situations.

What’s Next for AJ Francis?

While the eventful debut has certainly set the stage for AJ Francis, it remains to be seen how his career with TNA Wrestling will unfold. Will he continue to surprise the audience with his unexpected actions, or will he choose to focus solely on his wrestling career? Only future events will reveal the path that Francis chooses to take in this new phase of his career.