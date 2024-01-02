Former WWE Star Patrick Clark Publicly Apologizes for Past Behavior

Former WWE star Patrick Clark, popularly known as Velveteen Dream, has publicly apologized for his behavior in the past three years. The apology came in a video posted on his Instagram page where he expressed remorse to various parties including WWE, Triple H (Paul Levesque), Shawn Michaels, his family, and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, also known as Tehuti Miles.

Clark’s Apology and Reflection

Clark acknowledged his immaturity and the negative attention he brought to WWE and his fans. He confessed that his actions were not reflective of the escapism that fans seek from wrestling. He emphasized the importance of accountability and responsibility, admitting that his behavior had affected both his professional and personal life.

Gratitude and Regret

He also mentioned his gratitude for the opportunities and mentorship he had received from Triple H and Shawn Michaels and expressed regret for any negative impact his actions may have had on their investment in him. He extended his apologies to his family for any distress caused by the public scrutiny surrounding his behavior.

Hope for Forgiveness

In concluding his apology, Clark expressed his hope for forgiveness from those he may have upset or offended. The apology marks a significant moment for Clark and is an attempt to address the controversies that have clouded his wrestling career in recent years.