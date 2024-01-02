en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Former WWE Star Mansoor: A Free Agent with Ambitions to Reshape Professional Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Former WWE Star Mansoor: A Free Agent with Ambitions to Reshape Professional Wrestling

Former WWE superstar, Mansoor Abdul Aziz Muhammed Abdul Aziz Al-Shehail, better known as Mansoor, has recently taken on the status of a free agent. His release from the company and subsequent reflections on his wrestling journey have become the talk of the industry. The professional wrestler took to Twitter to share his ambitions, personal stories, and insights, sparking intrigue and anticipation among fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

Pro Wrestling: A Dream Met with Skepticism

Mansoor shared a poignant anecdote about his early wrestling aspirations. When he was 17, he expressed his desire to become a professional wrestler to his father, who initially met the idea with skepticism. The cultural perceptions surrounding wrestling, largely shaped by a character called ‘The Sheik’—a wrestler billed from Saudi Arabia but of Italian origin—had left his father with a negative impression of the profession.

A Career-Defining Match

Despite the initial disbelief, Mansoor persevered in pursuing his dream. A turning point in his career, and the perception of his father, was a significant match against Claudio Castagnoli in his hometown. This match not only showcased his talent and dedication to the sport but also helped his father understand and appreciate his career choice. The match served as a testament to Mansoor’s determination and potential in the professional wrestling industry.

Mansoor’s Future Aspirations: Changing Perceptions and Proving Worth

Now, Mansoor has vowed to prove himself as the best in the business. He aims to change people’s understanding of professional wrestling and seeks recognition for his achievements in the industry by 2024. As he embarks on this new journey as a free agent, the wrestling world awaits to see how Mansoor’s aspirations unfold and how he continues to shape his legacy in the industry.

0
Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LSU's Women Basketball's Resilience Reflected in Rankings Despite Early Setback

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour 2024 Kicks Off with The Sentry: A Look at the Field and the Favorites

By Salman Khan

Gotham FC Boosts Roster with U.S. National Team Stars Dunn and Davidson

By Salman Khan

Adidas Kicks Off New Year with Massive Footwear Sale

By Salman Khan

Norwich City's Jaden Warner Considered for Loan Move While Jonathan Ro ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Norwich City's Jaden Warner Considered for Loan Move While Jonathan Ro ...
heart comment 0
Hearts Triumph Over Livingston: A Closely Contested Match

By Salman Khan

Hearts Triumph Over Livingston: A Closely Contested Match
Laois Leisure Portarlington’s Annual Membership Sale: A Fitness Bargain

By Salman Khan

Laois Leisure Portarlington's Annual Membership Sale: A Fitness Bargain
Odisha’s Rakesh Kumar Patra Dominates at National Artistic Gymnastics Championship

By Salman Khan

Odisha's Rakesh Kumar Patra Dominates at National Artistic Gymnastics Championship
Cricketing Sensations and Political Maneuvers: A Week in Review

By Salman Khan

Cricketing Sensations and Political Maneuvers: A Week in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
Ketamine as an Antidepressant: A Double-Edged Sword
30 seconds
Ketamine as an Antidepressant: A Double-Edged Sword
Alyssa Farah Griffin Fears Potential Misuse of Ballot Removal Precedent
40 seconds
Alyssa Farah Griffin Fears Potential Misuse of Ballot Removal Precedent
USAID-backed Samridh Grants INR 2 Crores to Cipaca for Strengthening ICU Services in Rural India
44 seconds
USAID-backed Samridh Grants INR 2 Crores to Cipaca for Strengthening ICU Services in Rural India
LSU's Women Basketball's Resilience Reflected in Rankings Despite Early Setback
51 seconds
LSU's Women Basketball's Resilience Reflected in Rankings Despite Early Setback
Public Outrage Over Telangana MLA's Inappropriate Conduct at New Year Event
1 min
Public Outrage Over Telangana MLA's Inappropriate Conduct at New Year Event
Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Calls for Removal of Cuba from Terrorism Sponsor List
1 min
Massachusetts Congressional Delegation Calls for Removal of Cuba from Terrorism Sponsor List
PGA Tour 2024 Kicks Off with The Sentry: A Look at the Field and the Favorites
1 min
PGA Tour 2024 Kicks Off with The Sentry: A Look at the Field and the Favorites
Alberta's Reshape T1D Study: Transforming Patient Care in Type 1 Diabetes
1 min
Alberta's Reshape T1D Study: Transforming Patient Care in Type 1 Diabetes
Legal Disputes, Natural Disasters, and Potential Terrorism: A Roundup of Global News
2 mins
Legal Disputes, Natural Disasters, and Potential Terrorism: A Roundup of Global News
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
17 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
3 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
4 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
4 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
7 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app