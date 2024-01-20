Former World Series Champion Ken Giles Eyes MLB Comeback

Former World Series champion with the Houston Astros, Ken Giles, is gearing up for a return to Major League Baseball (MLB). The 33-year-old relief pitcher, known for his impressive record during his time with the Astros and the Toronto Blue Jays, is set to throw a bullpen session for interested teams on Friday. This move signifies Giles' intent to bounce back into the sport, following a series of challenges in recent years.

A Storied Career

Ken Giles has had a noteworthy career in MLB. The pitcher truly shone during his 2017 stint with the Astros, recording 34 saves and maintaining a 2.30 ERA. He carried this momentum over to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019, where he delivered a strong performance with a 1.87 ERA and 23 saves.

The Path of the Comeback

Despite his strong track record, Giles' career has not been without its stumbling blocks. In 2020, a struggle with the Blue Jays led him to undergo Tommy John surgery in September of the same year, causing him to miss the entire 2021 season. His 2022 run with the Seattle Mariners was brief, with Giles appearing in only five games. His performance at Triple-A Oklahoma City for the Dodgers was also less than stellar, with Giles pitching 18 innings and earning a 9.50 ERA.

Looking Forward: Giles' Free Agency

Despite these setbacks, Giles is now a free agent and remains optimistic about his future in MLB. The upcoming bullpen session is a crucial step in his journey to secure a position with an MLB club. Regardless of his past struggles, Giles is prepared to prove his capabilities and reaffirm his place in the sport.