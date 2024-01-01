en English
Australia

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Death

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis is facing charges over the tragic death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, a fellow cyclist and Olympian. The incident unfolded in the suburb of Medindie, Adelaide, around 8 pm on a fateful Saturday evening. Hoskins, while cycling, was struck by a vehicle and later succumbed to her injuries at the Royal Adelaide Hospital. The charges against Dennis include causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care. Released on bail, Dennis is due to appear in court in March.

A Legacy Cut Short

Melissa Hoskins, at just 32, was an accomplished athlete with an illustrious career. She represented Australia in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, demonstrating her prowess in both track and road cycling. A significant milestone in her career was being part of the team that clinched the 2015 world title in team pursuit. Her tragic demise has sent shockwaves through the international association of women cyclists and the larger sporting community.

A Shock to the Cycling Community

The couple, who had retired from competitive cycling, tied the knot in 2018 and settled in Adelaide with their two young children. Rohan Dennis, aged 33, himself has a distinguished career, boasting two world titles in the road time trial. He was also a medalist at the London and Tokyo Olympics and was the race leader at the Tour de France in 2015, earning the coveted yellow jersey.

The Aftermath of the Tragedy

The news of Hoskins’ untimely death has left the cycling community in deep mourning. Fans and fellow athletes alike have expressed their devastation over the loss of such a talented sportswoman. As the legal proceedings unfold, the focus is also on the couple’s two young children, left motherless in the wake of this tragedy. The organizers of the Tour Down Under, a major event on the international cycling calendar, have also expressed their grief over Hoskins’ loss.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

