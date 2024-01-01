en English
Australia

Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife’s Death

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death

In a shocking turn of events, former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has been charged with causing the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist. Hoskins, 32, was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in Adelaide, Australia. Dennis, 33, faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care. He has since been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Loss of a Champion

Melissa Hoskins was an accomplished athlete, having competed for Australia at both the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She played a significant role in the team that won the 2015 world title in team pursuit cycling. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the global cycling community, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from colleagues and cycling associations alike.

A Legacy Under Scrutiny

Rohan Dennis himself has a decorated cycling career, boasting two world titles in the road time trial and medals from the London and Tokyo Olympics. He gained fame wearing the yellow jersey as the race leader at the Tour de France in 2015. However, these accolades now stand overshadowed by the charges levied against him.

Impact on the Tour Down Under

The couple, who had relocated to Adelaide from Europe following their retirement from competitive cycling, were expected to participate in an event at the Tour Down Under in Adelaide. However, following this tragic event, Dennis will no longer be participating. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety concerns that persist for cyclists on the road, even for those as experienced as Hoskins.

As the cycling community mourns the loss of Melissa Hoskins, the world watches as this tragedy unfolds, casting a long, somber shadow over the sport.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

