Former UFC Star Mark Hunt Alleges $4M Bribe to Lose Fight

In a shocking revelation that has stirred the world of combat sports, former UFC star, Mark Hunt, alleges that he was offered a staggering $4 million to intentionally lose, or ‘take a dive’ in a fight hosted in Australia. Despite enduring financial struggles, Hunt refused the bribe, underlining the integrity that has defined his career in various disciplines, including Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and boxing.

Unveiling the Underbelly of Combat Sports

Hunt’s claim, made during a recent interview on ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani, comes in the wake of a protracted legal dispute with his previous employers. The dispute revolved around a contentious 2016 match against Brock Lesnar, who later tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Though the lawsuit was dismissed last year, Hunt remains vocal about the issues plaguing combat sports.

A Fighter’s Resolve

For Hunt, the enticing offer of $4 million could not compete with his commitment to the sport and the honor that accompanies a fair fight. He expressed that accepting such a proposal would contradict his character, stating his preference to lose with dignity or risk his life in the ring. The Australian fighter did not disclose which fight the offer was associated with.

A Career Unfazed

Despite the ongoing controversy and nearing his 50th birthday, Hunt demonstrates an unwavering focus on his fighting career. He plans to step into the ring ‘three or four times’ in 2024, including engagements in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. His primary motivation is financial, a candid admission that reveals the harsh realities faced by many professional athletes in the twilight of their careers.