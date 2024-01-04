Former Sunderland Player Predicts High Pressure on Newcastle in Upcoming FA Cup Match

In the world of football, local derbies ignite a fervor like no other, and the upcoming FA Cup third-round fixture between Newcastle United and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light is no exception. Former Sunderland player, Danny Collins, has weighed in on the match, suggesting the pressure is mounting on Newcastle, who are currently grappling with a slump in their Premier League performance.

The Heat Is On Newcastle

Despite Newcastle’s status as a Premier League team and their participation in European competitions this season, Collins hints at a significant challenge they are set to face against Sunderland. The stakes are high and, according to Collins, the match won’t be a ‘free hit’ for Sunderland. In other words, Sunderland’s fans harbor high expectations, undeterred by the prestige of their opposition.

Not a ‘Free Hit’

Drawing from his own experiences of such high-profile derbies, Collins gears up for an electrifying atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. He indicates that Sunderland fans won’t view the game as a mere chance or a ‘free hit,’ pointing to the intense anticipation surrounding Sunderland’s performance. This sentiment is echoed in the historical context of the rivalry between these teams.

Breaking The Streak

Interestingly, Newcastle hasn’t managed a victory against Sunderland in their last nine encounters, with their last triumph dating back to 2011. As a result, Newcastle find themselves under the spotlight, with their ability to break this streak put to the test. The match holds the potential to be a major upset in the third round of the FA Cup.

Adding to the tension, a significant change in match day logistics has been implemented. For safety reasons, Newcastle United fans have been prohibited from using public transport to reach the Stadium of Light. Instead, they are required to travel to the game on designated coaches from St James’s Park, only receiving their match tickets upon arrival at the Stadium of Light. This decision, aimed at preventing potential unrest, further heightens the already palpable anticipation for the clash.