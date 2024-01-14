Former Steelers Linebacker Ryan Shazier Files for Divorce

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Ryan Shazier, has parted ways with his wife, Michelle Rodriguez, marking the end of their nearly four-year marital journey. Shazier and Rodriguez, who tied the knot back in May 2018, have been living separately since September 2021, and the divorce filings cite irreconcilable differences as the root of their split.

Behind Closed Doors

The details surrounding their separation have been kept discreet and are being handled privately. Both Shazier and Rodriguez have chosen to maintain silence about the specifics of their divorce, an agreement that extends to the division of their assets and the custody of their child. The legal documents also indicate that the court has ordered the case to be sealed, further underlining the couple’s desire for privacy.

The Allegations and Aftermath

However, the quiet dissolution of their marriage comes in stark contrast to the public discord that preceded it. Nearly two months prior to the divorce filings, Rodriguez accused Shazier of infidelity, sharing alleged text messages between him and another woman. This revelation marked a stark turn in their relationship, which had been in the public eye largely due to Shazier’s remarkable recovery journey post a severe spinal injury suffered during a game in December 2017.

Shazier’s Journey Beyond Football

Shazier’s spinal injury had left him with an uncertain future, with initial fears that he might never regain mobility. However, his recovery has been nothing short of miraculous, with the former linebacker managing to walk again. His journey, marked by determination and resilience, has served as an inspiration to many. The news of his divorce has, therefore, come as a surprise to his fans who have been closely following his recovery and personal life.