Former Steelers Cornerback Chris Steele Signs With San Antonio Brahams

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback, Chris Steele, has found a new home with the San Antonio Brahams of the United Football League. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back, who went undrafted out of USC in the 2022 NFL Draft, has showcased his capabilities throughout offseason activities, training camp, and preseason with the Steelers, even surpassing veteran Justin Layne on the depth chart.

Impressive Performance and Brief Stint with the Dolphins

Despite the promising show of talent, Steele could not secure a spot when the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players. The young cornerback was not retained on their practice squad, which led him to briefly join the Miami Dolphins before moving on.

A Glance at Steele's Collegiate Career

Standing tall at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 190 pounds, Steele chose to forgo his last season of eligibility at USC to enter the NFL Draft. His collegiate career did not fall short of recognition. Steele earned accolades such as the 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention and inclusion on the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 second team for both his redshirt sophomore and junior years.

Steele's Statistics at a Glance

Over his college career, Steele recorded two interceptions in his final year, making up three in total, along with 94 tackles. His personal best was 35 tackles as a redshirt freshman. Prior to USC, Steele had been redshirted at Florida in 2018 before he made the decision to transfer.