Australia

Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland

Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Former Socceroos Player Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in NSW Bushland

Former Socceroos player Stephen Laybutt, aged 46, was found dead in bushland on the North Coast of New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend. The ex-footballer, who represented Australia in 15 games from 2000 to 2004, had gone missing after being last seen in Casuarina on Friday. His body was discovered in the vicinity of Cabarita by New South Wales Police the following day. The circumstances surrounding Laybutt’s death are not being treated as suspicious.

A Major Search

An extensive search operation was launched after Laybutt was reported missing. His car was discovered outside a set of shops in Cabarita, prompting NSW police officers from the Tweed and Byron Police District to scour the nearby bushland. The search came to a somber conclusion when his body was found around 7pm on Saturday.

A Celebrated Career

Laybutt was a central figure in Australian football, having played for teams including Wollongong Wolves, Sydney Olympic, Brisbane Strikers, and Parramatta Power in the National Soccer League (NSL). His international career spanned four years, during which he donned the green and gold for the Socceroos in a total of 15 matches.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have been pouring in from across the football community, with former teammate Craig Foster and Football NSW expressing their sadness over the tragic loss. They highlighted Laybutt’s talent, dedication, and significant contributions to Australian football. Laybutt, who came out as gay following his retirement, is remembered not only for his prowess on the field but also his courage off it.

A report will be prepared for the coroner’s investigation to determine the precise cause of death. As the football community mourns, the legacy of Stephen Laybutt lives on, a testament to his commitment to the sport and his indomitable spirit.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

