Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries

In a poignant testament to the financial struggles that plague athletes beyond their prime, former Selangor FC goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, has been driven to sell his hard-earned football medals. The medals, born of sweat and ambition, now serve as a lifeline in the face of unpaid salaries. Having not received his wages for five months, Jamsari turned to social media on December 31, 2023, offering his medals for sale.

Medals Reflect a Storied Career

These medals are not just trinkets, but symbols of the success Jamsari achieved during his tenure at the MPPJ Football Club from 2001 to 2004. They represent victories in competitions such as the Malaysia Cup, Sumbangsih, FAM Cup, and the Malaysian Premier League. Initially priced at RM30,000, their value transcends the monetary, reflecting triumphs of a time when the battle on the field was the only worry.

A Partial Reprieve

The Kelantan United Football Club, where Jamsari served as coach last season, stepped in to partially alleviate his financial stress. They settled his wages for August and September, providing some relief. Yet, Jamsari still awaits payment for October, November, and December. This delay further fuels his determination to sell his medals, a decision borne out of necessity rather than choice.

Recurring Issue in Malaysian League

Jamsari’s struggle is not a solitary one. It brings into the spotlight the issue of salary delays in the Malaysian League, an ongoing concern that sours the game for many players. Expressing his disappointment, Jamsari emphasized that this is not the first time he has been pushed to such measures. In the past, he had to part with medals he won with Selangor in 2005, a stark indicator of the systemic challenges faced by players even after their active careers.