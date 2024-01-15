en English
Europe

Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
The summer exodus of key players from Glasgow-based Rangers Football Club ushered in a period of significant change for the Scottish giants. Among the notable departures were Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, and Filip Helander. The Swedish defender, Helander, had a challenging tenure at Rangers, with persistent injuries curtailing his time on the pitch. However, after a brief period as a free agent, Helander’s fortunes seem to have reversed with his current club, Odense, in Denmark.

Helander’s Turnaround and Potential Move to Anderlecht

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Helander may be on the move again. The Belgian club Anderlecht has reportedly made a formal bid for Helander, marking a surprising turn in the defender’s career. Despite his previous injury woes at Rangers, Helander has managed a consistent run of fitness at Odense, earning him a recall to the Sweden national team and attracting attention from Anderlecht.

Rangers Supporters React to Helander’s Sudden Improvement

This potential transfer has stirred reactions among Rangers fans. The sudden improvement and consistent play of Helander, following his departure from Rangers, have left supporters expressing their bewilderment and frustration on social media. For them, Helander’s career resurgence is a stark reminder of the club’s recent run of bad luck.

Reunion with Former Rangers Youth Player

Should the transfer to Anderlecht go through, it would reunite Helander with Robbie Ure, a former Rangers youth player. This move could potentially strengthen Anderlecht’s defence, marking another milestone in Helander’s career that seemed somewhat uncertain after his time at Rangers.

Europe Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

