Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move

The summer exodus of key players from Glasgow-based Rangers Football Club ushered in a period of significant change for the Scottish giants. Among the notable departures were Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor, and Filip Helander. The Swedish defender, Helander, had a challenging tenure at Rangers, with persistent injuries curtailing his time on the pitch. However, after a brief period as a free agent, Helander’s fortunes seem to have reversed with his current club, Odense, in Denmark.

Helander’s Turnaround and Potential Move to Anderlecht

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Helander may be on the move again. The Belgian club Anderlecht has reportedly made a formal bid for Helander, marking a surprising turn in the defender’s career. Despite his previous injury woes at Rangers, Helander has managed a consistent run of fitness at Odense, earning him a recall to the Sweden national team and attracting attention from Anderlecht.

Rangers Supporters React to Helander’s Sudden Improvement

This potential transfer has stirred reactions among Rangers fans. The sudden improvement and consistent play of Helander, following his departure from Rangers, have left supporters expressing their bewilderment and frustration on social media. For them, Helander’s career resurgence is a stark reminder of the club’s recent run of bad luck.

Reunion with Former Rangers Youth Player

Should the transfer to Anderlecht go through, it would reunite Helander with Robbie Ure, a former Rangers youth player. This move could potentially strengthen Anderlecht’s defence, marking another milestone in Helander’s career that seemed somewhat uncertain after his time at Rangers.