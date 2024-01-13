en English
Malaysia

Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia’s Player Naturalisation Policy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:43 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) policy of naturalising foreign players to serve the national football team has drawn criticism from former Malaysian football players. The critics include Lim Fong Kee, James Wong, and C Nadarajan. The trio has raised concerns over the policy’s implications for the development and nurturing of local talent.

Allegations Over Naturalisation Policy

Lim Fong Kee, who represented Malaysia in the 1972 Olympics, expressed doubts about the longevity and quality of the contributions made by the naturalised players. He also urged the government to assign capable individuals to develop the sport and elevate it to international standards. Lim highlighted the decline in Malaysia’s football standards, especially in comparison to its Asian counterparts.

Since 2015, multiple players from countries such as England, Brazil, Argentina, Gambia, Kosovo, and Colombia have been naturalised. However, only four naturalised players have been included in the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Concerns Over National Team Composition

James Wong, renowned for scoring the goal that propelled Malaysia to the 1980 Olympics, voiced his disapproval of the current national team’s composition. He opposes the concept of granting citizenship primarily for football purposes.

The issue of stateless children in Malaysia was brought into the discussion by Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh. She questioned the disparity in granting citizenship to footballers while many individuals born in Malaysia remain stateless.

Call for Reevaluation of Policy and Skill Improvement

Santokh Singh, another former football player, added to the chorus against the excessive dependence on naturalised players. C Nadarajan highlighted the incongruity in the distribution of citizenship and urged for a thorough reevaluation of the existing policy. He also stressed the need for enhancing the skills of local players.

Malaysia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

