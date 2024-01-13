Former Players Criticise Football Association of Malaysia’s Player Naturalisation Policy

In a recent turn of events, the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) policy of naturalising foreign players to serve the national football team has drawn criticism from former Malaysian football players. The critics include Lim Fong Kee, James Wong, and C Nadarajan. The trio has raised concerns over the policy’s implications for the development and nurturing of local talent.

Allegations Over Naturalisation Policy

Lim Fong Kee, who represented Malaysia in the 1972 Olympics, expressed doubts about the longevity and quality of the contributions made by the naturalised players. He also urged the government to assign capable individuals to develop the sport and elevate it to international standards. Lim highlighted the decline in Malaysia’s football standards, especially in comparison to its Asian counterparts.

Since 2015, multiple players from countries such as England, Brazil, Argentina, Gambia, Kosovo, and Colombia have been naturalised. However, only four naturalised players have been included in the squad for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup.

Concerns Over National Team Composition

James Wong, renowned for scoring the goal that propelled Malaysia to the 1980 Olympics, voiced his disapproval of the current national team’s composition. He opposes the concept of granting citizenship primarily for football purposes.

The issue of stateless children in Malaysia was brought into the discussion by Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh. She questioned the disparity in granting citizenship to footballers while many individuals born in Malaysia remain stateless.

Call for Reevaluation of Policy and Skill Improvement

Santokh Singh, another former football player, added to the chorus against the excessive dependence on naturalised players. C Nadarajan highlighted the incongruity in the distribution of citizenship and urged for a thorough reevaluation of the existing policy. He also stressed the need for enhancing the skills of local players.