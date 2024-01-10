en English
Former Olympic Rower Simon Burgess Pleads Guilty to Family Violence Charges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Simon Burgess, a Tasmanian former Olympic rower, has admitted guilt to three counts of breaching a family violence order (FVO) and one count of property damage, in a court hearing held at the Hobart Magistrates Court on Tuesday. However, Burgess pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault, arising from an alleged incident in the southern Tasmanian town of Franklin.

Stellar Athletic Career

Renowned for his accomplishments in rowing, Burgess’s career is studded with accolades. He represented Australia in three Olympic Games and led the men’s rowing team as captain in Athens in 2004. His victories include two world championships and two Olympic silver medals in lightweight rowing.

A Local Hero

Burgess’s journey to international recognition began in Tasmania’s Huon Valley. His dedication to the sport led to the erection of a wooden statue in his honor in Geeveston, a testament to his legacy where he is a beloved local.

Return to Court

As the case progresses, Burgess is scheduled to return to court in April. As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications of his pleas will become clearer.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

