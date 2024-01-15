Former Olympian Stephen Laybutt Found Dead in New South Wales: A Shock to the Sports World

The former Olympian and Australian soccer player, Stephen Laybutt was found dead in a bushland on the Far North Coast of New South Wales. This shocking news has sent a wave of sorrow across the sports community, particularly those who closely followed his illustrious career.

A Shocking Discovery

The 46-year-old former athlete, known for his exploits in the 2000 Olympics, was last seen on Friday, spending time with friends in the Tweed area. It was only after he was reported missing on Saturday that an intensive police search was initiated. His car was discovered parked at a shopfront in Cabarita, and his body was subsequently found in bushland nearby. At this time, the cause of death has not been disclosed, and it has been stated explicitly that the circumstances surrounding his passing are not being treated as suspicious.

An Illustrious Career

Laybutt was not just an Olympian; he was a symbol of Australian soccer who represented the Socceroos 15 times between 2000 and 2004. His career spanned both the National Soccer League (NSL) and the A-League eras. He played for the Wolves in the NSL from 1995 to 1997, making 29 appearances and scoring two goals. He also had an extensive stint at other NSL clubs and ended his professional career at the Jets in the A-League in 2008. His international career took him to the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, and Japan, further solidifying his status as a global athlete.

Remembering a Legend

As news of his passing spread, tributes from the football community started pouring in, echoing the respect and admiration Laybutt commanded through his career. He had made headlines in 2021 when he came out as gay after his playing career and donated his kidney to a patient on dialysis, demonstrating his altruism off the field. His untimely death stands as a stark reminder of the transience of life, even as his legacy in Australian soccer continues to inspire future generations.