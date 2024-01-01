en English
Accidents

Former Olympian Melissa Hoskins Dies in Tragic Incident; Husband Rohan Dennis Charged

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Former Olympian Melissa Hoskins Dies in Tragic Incident; Husband Rohan Dennis Charged

The cycling world is in a state of shock following the tragic death of former Olympian, Melissa Hoskins, allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by her husband, Rohan Dennis. The incident occurred on a fateful Saturday evening in Adelaide, casting a dark shadow over the accomplished couple’s cycling legacy.

Unfolding of a Tragedy

Emergency services responded to reports of a woman struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the suburb of Medindie. Melissa Hoskins, 32, was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with severe injuries, but failed to survive. The mother of two and esteemed athlete represented Australia at the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and clinched gold at the 2015 World Championships for team pursuit.

Charges Against Rohan Dennis

34-year-old Rohan Dennis, a highly decorated cyclist, has been arrested and charged in connection with his wife’s death. The charges include causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care, and endangering life. The former road racing cyclist has claimed two individual time trial world titles, won medals at the London and Tokyo Olympics, and achieved stage victories at esteemed races including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Spanish Vuelta. Dennis retired from professional cycling in 2023.

Shockwaves in the Cycling Community

The incident has sent ripples of disbelief through the global cycling fraternity. The couple was well-known and respected in the community, with both having made significant contributions to the sport. The tragic event led to the cancellation of the couple’s planned participation in a family cycling event at the Santos Tour Down Under. Rohan Dennis is set to appear before the Adelaide magistrates court on March, 13.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

